President Tinubu approved the appointment of Agboola Lukman Dabiri to represent the South-West on the National Assembly Service Commission

Dabiri's appointment fills a vacancy left by Taiwo Olukemi Oluwa, who stepped down in March 2026 to pursue a political ambition

Before the appointment, Dabiri held senior roles in both Lagos State government and the FCT administration

President Bola Tinubu has named Agboola Lukman Dabiri as the South-West Commissioner on the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), according to an official announcement from the presidency.

Dabiri steps into the role vacated by Taiwo Olukemi Oluwa, who left the commission on March 30, 2026, after resigning to pursue a seat in the House of Representatives. Oluwa is seeking election for the Irewole/Isokan Federal Constituency in Osun State at the 2027 general elections.

President Bola Tinubu announces Southwest commissioner for NASC Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Dabiri's background in public service

According to State House, before his appointment to the NASC, Dabiri served as Commissioner for Youth and Social Development in Lagos State. He also held the position of Mandate Secretary for Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and Public-Private Partnership in the Federal Capital Territory.

The presidency described the appointment as part of Tinubu's commitment to ensuring fair representation and inclusivity within the commission, which oversees the administration of the National Assembly.

The National Assembly Service Commission is responsible for the appointment, promotion, and discipline of staff serving the Nigerian legislature.

President Bola Tinubu announces new appointment Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Atiku loses bid in suit against Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja ruled on Atiku Abubakar's application to amend his originating summons against President Bola Tinubu.

The case centred on allegations that Tinubu's NYSC discharge certificate submitted to INEC was forged, with Atiku and the ADC seeking his disqualification from the 2027 election.

The court fixed December 2, 2026, for the hearing of the substantive suit after lawyers reached an agreement on the date.

Source: Legit.ng