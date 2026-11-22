Petrol prices fell by N25 to N85 per litre at several Nigerian filling stations within a week

Dangote Refinery cut its gantry price by N99, while imported petrol’s estimated landing cost remained lower

Further pump price reductions depend on crude oil prices, exchange rates, distribution costs and competition

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerian motorists are beginning to enjoy some relief at filling stations as petrol prices have dropped by as much as N85 per litre within seven days, following fresh price reductions by Dangote Refinery, importers and major petroleum marketers.

The latest adjustments have pushed pump prices down by between N25 and N85 per litre across several locations, offering some respite to households and businesses struggling with high transportation and operating costs.

Filling stations release new petrol prices as rates decline by N85 per litre Credit: PIUS EKPEI UTOMI/Stringer

Source: Getty Images

The reductions come amid growing competition between locally refined and imported petrol, with marketers adjusting their prices to reflect changes in wholesale supply costs.

Dangote refinery announces fresh petrol price cut

Dangote Petroleum Refinery intensified the downward pressure on petrol prices after reducing its gantry price by N99 per litre over the weekend.

The refinery lowered its ex-gantry price from N1,159 to N1,060 per litre, representing a significant reduction in the cost of petrol supplied to marketers.

The adjustment followed changes in the downstream petroleum market, where imported petrol has become increasingly competitive with locally refined products.

According to data released by the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) on November 19, 2026, the estimated landing cost of imported petrol stood at N1,019 per litre.

This placed imported petrol N41 below Dangote Refinery's revised gantry price, highlighting the price competition between domestic refiners and fuel importers.

NNPC, MRS, other marketers reduce pump prices

The latest wholesale price adjustments have begun reflecting at filling stations operated by major petroleum marketers.

Retail outlets associated with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), MRS, AA Rano, Shema, Ranoil, NIPCO and Mobil were among those reported to have reviewed their pump prices.

Findings showed that several filling stations in Abuja and neighbouring communities reduced their prices by between N25 and N85 per litre during the week.

Consequently, petrol now sells for between N1,300 and N1,385 per litre at affected outlets, depending on the marketer and location.

Depot operators have also joined the downward price adjustments, reducing their ex-depot rates to between N1,059 and N1,080 per litre.

The reductions could encourage further retail price adjustments as marketers replenish their stocks at lower wholesale costs.

Will petrol prices fall further?

The latest developments offer cautious optimism for Nigerians who have endured repeated increases in petrol prices and transportation expenses.

However, further reductions will depend on crude oil prices, exchange rate movements, distribution costs and competition among suppliers.

Relief for Nigerians as petrol prices drop by N85 per litre nationwide. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

At the time of the report, West Texas Intermediate crude traded around $82 per barrel, while Brent crude stood at approximately $93 per barrel.

Although the recent cuts have brought some relief, retail petrol prices remain substantially higher than wholesale rates because of transportation, distribution and other operating expenses.

For consumers, the immediate benefit is cheaper petrol at participating filling stations, with the possibility of additional adjustments if wholesale prices continue to decline.

More petrol enters Nigeria as landing costs fall

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria recorded a sharp increase in petrol imports in October 2026, even as domestic refineries boosted production and the landing cost of imported fuel dropped to a six-month low of N1,026 per litre.

The development signals growing competition between imported petrol and locally refined products, raising expectations of further price reductions for motorists and businesses.

Source: Legit.ng