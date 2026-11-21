The North Central APC Youths Progressive Forum called on former Zamfara Governor Yari to publicly address remarks attributed to him about hunger and hard work

NCPF said the comments must be clarified through national newspapers and major TV stations, including AIT, NTA, Arise News and TVC

The forum also urged APC national leadership to handle internal party disagreements fairly and review how senior officials communicate on sensitive issues

The North Central APC Youths Progressive Forum (NCPF) has asked Senator Abdul'aziz Abubakar Yari, former Governor of Zamfara State and Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, to publicly clarify remarks attributed to him about hunger and hard work amid Nigeria's current economic difficulties.

The forum's Convener, Sadiq Yahaya Kwande, issued the call through a press statement in which the group argued that public officials must speak with greater care about economic realities facing ordinary citizens.

APC Group Urges Yari to Clarify Hunger Remarks, Calls for Sensitivity to Economic Hardship

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"Hunger is not laziness, and poverty should not be regarded as a personal failure," the statement read.

NCPF Outlines the Struggles Nigerians Face

The forum listed a range of groups it said deserved empathy rather than judgment, including farmers unable to reach their farmlands because of insecurity, unemployed university graduates, doctors working long hours under difficult conditions, and teachers whose salaries often fall short of covering basic household costs.

"A farmer facing difficulties accessing farmland because of insecurity deserves understanding. A university graduate unable to secure employment deserves opportunities. A medical doctor working exhausting hours while struggling to meet family obligations deserves appreciation," the statement said.

NCPF also pointed to Nigeria's youthful population as a national asset, noting that roughly 70 per cent of Nigerians are under the age of 30 and deserve investment and opportunity rather than dismissal.

While acknowledging that Yari and his allies had offered varying interpretations of the remarks in question, the forum said a direct and clear response from the former governor remained necessary. It called for that clarification to be made through national newspapers and major broadcast platforms, specifically naming Arise News, African Independent Television (AIT), the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Television Continental (TVC).

"Nigerians deserve clarity on statements attributed to their public officials," the group said, adding that the response must be "visible, sincere and unequivocal."

NCPF Also Raises Internal APC Concerns

Beyond the Yari controversy, NCPF used the statement to call on the APC national leadership to handle internal party disagreements through proper procedures. The group cautioned against using family relationships as evidence of political wrongdoing without verified facts, and urged that any formal complaints within the party be treated impartially, with all sides given a fair hearing.

The forum further recommended that senior party officials be supported by young communications professionals and policy specialists when preparing major public addresses, to ensure their messaging reflects the economic conditions citizens are living through.

NCPF also appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to encourage responsible public communication among officials connected to his administration, arguing that words from people in power carry weight beyond the rooms in which they are spoken.

"Citizens experiencing genuine economic hardship deserve empathy, practical solutions and reassurance," the statement concluded. "No Nigerian should be treated with less dignity because of economic hardship."

Source: Legit.ng