President Bola Tinubu announced the approval at an APC presidential campaign rally held in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday

Tinubu also pledged to approve additional road infrastructure projects for Kebbi State following a request by Governor Nasir Idris

Governor Idris and APC Director-General Senator Abdulazeez Yari both addressed thousands of supporters at the Birnin Kebbi Stadium

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Amid his 'Renewed Hope' agenda pursuit, President Bola Tinubu has approved the creation of an inland dry port in Kebbi State, announcing the decision before a crowd of supporters at the Birnin Kebbi Stadium on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

As reported by Channels TV, the announcement came during an All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, where Tinubu also committed to approving further road infrastructure for the state in response to requests from Governor Nasir Idris. The rally drew thousands of supporters ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Just In: Tinubu Announces Major Approval at APC Campaign Rally, Details Emerge

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Tinubu's pledges to Kebbi

After thanking the people of Kebbi for their backing and praising Governor Idris for his leadership, Tinubu confirmed federal approval for a number of projects the governor had requested, with the Kebbi Inland Dry Port being the most prominent among them.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Deputy President of the Senate, and several other senior APC figures attended the event and addressed the crowd.

Shettima urged northerners to back Tinubu's re-election, recalling how the President had stood behind the late President Muhammadu Buhari throughout his eight years in office and his broader political journey.

APC leaders canvass support

Senator Abdulazeez Yari, Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, told the gathering that Tinubu had delivered significantly for the North-West, pointing to the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway project, which he said would run through more than 200 kilometres of Kebbi State, as evidence of that commitment. He credited the large turnout at the stadium to the President's growing acceptance across the region.

Per The Punch, Governor Idris expressed satisfaction with the crowd that turned out for the rally and went further, pledging that Kebbi State would deliver 100 per cent of its votes to Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Read the full presidential statement on the approval of the Kebbi Inland Dry Port below via the X post:

Read more on Bola Tinubu's presidency

Tinubu approves recruitment of 50k police

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu approved the recruitment of 28,000 additional soldiers and 50,000 police officers as part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture and tackle insecurity across the country.

The approval forms part of the administration’s proposed Five-Year Strategic Defence Operations Plan, designed to improve military effectiveness, expand operational capacity and strengthen the country’s response to terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities.

Source: Legit.ng