Hausa praise singer Dauda Kahutu, known as Rarara, was attacked by a mob at the Abuja National Mosque during Friday prayers

Security operatives present at the scene struggled to shield the singer, who is known for publicly supporting APC politicians, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Opposition figure Paul Ibe condemned the attack but said the incident showed Tinubu had become a liability to the singer

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Dauda Kahutu, the Hausa praise singer widely known as Rarara, was assaulted by an angry crowd at the Abuja National Mosque on Friday, November 20, 2026, during Jumu'ah prayers.

Legit.ng reports that Rarara, who wears his support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) openly, rose to wider national attention after releasing a song titled "Omologo" in honour of President Bola Tinubu. The track has been played at presidential campaign rallies across the North, and the singer performed it live for Tinubu during an official presidential visit to Katsina in 2025.

Hausa praise singer Dauda Kahutu Rarara was reportedly assaulted by an angry crowd at Abuja National Mosque during Friday prayers. Photo credit: @omonlakiki

Source: Twitter

As Rarara made his way into the mosque, flanked by both plain-clothed and uniformed security operatives, a mob rushed towards him and began striking him from multiple directions, Daily Trust reported.

Leadership Newspaper also noted the assault on Rarara.

Security personnel attempted to hold the crowd back but could not fully contain the attack. At one point during the confrontation, Rarara removed his cap, which bore Tinubu's insignia.

Opposition reacts to attack on Rarara

Paul Ibe, the media adviser to Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 elections, responded to the incident on X (formerly Twitter), condemning the violence but also using the moment to make a pointed political observation.

"It is deeply troubling that, despite the heavy security deployment for today's Jumu'ah prayers at the National Mosque in Abuja, including the cordoning off of adjoining roads, worshippers could still not be protected," Ibe wrote.

He added:

"Violence against anyone, including political opponents, is unacceptable and must be condemned without reservation. Political differences must never become a licence for assault."

Furthermore, Ibe questioned the broader implications for public safety, saying:

"If worshippers cannot be protected amid such a concentration of security personnel, what confidence can ordinary Nigerians have in their safety elsewhere?"

He then addressed Rarara directly:

"Rarara, your support for Tinubu is your democratic right. It should never make you a target of violence. But politically, it is becoming clear that Tinubu has become a liability to you. Maybe your next song should be titled 'Ọmọ ológo ti di ẹrù' meaning 'the glorious one has become a liability.'"

Read Ibe’s full post on X about the reported attack on Rarara below:

Watch the viral video showing the reported attack on Rarara in the X post below:

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Source: Legit.ng