INEC said it will not act on Atiku Abubakar's status as ADC presidential candidate until the party's leadership dispute is fully resolved in court

A November 5, 2026 Federal High Court judgment by Justice Peter Lifu affected the David Mark-led ADC leadership, prompting an appeal

The ADC filed an appeal and applied for a stay of execution to pause the judgment's implementation while the case continues

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has explained why Atiku Abubakar's name continues to appear on its official website as the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate for the 2027 general election, saying it will not make any changes until the courts settle the leadership dispute within the party.

The situation stems from a judgment delivered on November 5, 2026, by Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, which affected the David Mark-led leadership of the ADC. The party has since challenged the ruling, filing both an appeal and a request to suspend the judgment's implementation until the matter is fully determined.

INEC says Atiku Abubakar remains ADC candidate until the court resolves the party's leadership crisis Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

A senior INEC official, speaking to Arise News, said the commission could not ignore ongoing legal processes while an appeal and an application for a stay of execution remained pending before the Court of Appeal.

INEC questions Bala Gombe's return

The INEC source also raised concerns about Nafiu Bala Gombe's claim that he had resumed office as ADC National Chairman in compliance with the court judgment. When asked whether the commission had received any formal notification from Bala Gombe about his purported return, the official questioned the move given that the appeal and stay of execution application were still before the courts.

On the specific question of why Atiku's name had not been removed from the commission's website, the source asked whether Bala Gombe was also laying claim to the party's presidential ticket, suggesting the commission viewed the matter as unresolved on multiple fronts.

ADC leadership battle deepens

The commission's position reflects the deepening factional crisis within the ADC, with rival groups pursuing legal avenues to gain control of the party ahead of the 2027 general election. INEC's stance indicates it regards the current legal proceedings as sufficient reason to maintain the status quo until a final determination is reached.

Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice-President who has contested Nigeria's presidential election multiple times, emerged as the ADC's presidential candidate following the party's primary. The ADC's National Executive Committee ratified his candidacy at a meeting in Abuja on May 30, 2026.

INEC explains why Atiku Abubakar remains on its website as ADC presidential candidate Photo Credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

Tinubu dismisses allegation of one-party state

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu commented on the recent allegation by some opposition politicians that he was working to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

Speaking at the APC national summit in Abuja on May 22, he maintained that people were joining his party because they were driving the aspirations of the people.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party had accused Tinubu of causing an opposition party crisis to stage his plan.

Source: Legit.ng