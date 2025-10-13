Ahead of the 2027 election, supporters of former President Goodluck Jonathan are rallying behind his potential return to the presidency

Jonathan, from the south-south geopolitical zone, served as the president of Nigeria from 2010 to 2015

Presidential hopeful Peter Obi has denied reports suggesting he is in talks with Jonathan to form a political alliance ahead of the 2027 elections

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, has dismissed speculations of a political alliance with former President Goodluck Jonathan.

As reported on Monday, October 13, by The Punch, Obi insisted that no pact exists between him and Jonathan to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Vanguard also noted Obi's clarification.

Yunusa Tanko, the interim national coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, spoke against the backdrop of rumours that followed a meeting between Obi and Jonathan in Abuja.

Tanko said:

“My principal and the former president have a very good working relationship and they know each other very well. So seeing them talk to each other does not mean anything. And it should not be translated to mean anything other than a platonic discussion on how to move this country forward.

“But I don’t think there is anything more than that. No discussion or pact around 2027. Even when they met in Ghana, I was there. So, there was nothing like that.”

Kyari speaks on Jonathan's potential return

Meanwhile, Grema Kyari, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said a possible Jonathan return must translate to committment to providing a stable socio-political environment for the necessary economic transformation of Nigeria.

The opposition figure explained that any new Nigerian government must do a better job than the present.

Kyari told Legit.ng:

"The Nigerian political, social, and economic environment in 2027 will be markedly different from what it was during Jonathan’s administration. Any decision for him to return should be guided not by sentiment but by whether he can offer fresh solutions to Nigeria’s pressing challenge. The problems of security, economy, unemployment, education, and national cohesion must be effectively tackled."

Kenneth Okonkwo warns Jonathan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kenneth Okonkwo, a former chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), advised the PDP to allow Jonathan to enjoy his retirement from public office in peace, rather than luring him into the 2027 race.

Okonkwo explained that rather than luring Jonathan into the 2027 election race, the cheerleaders should allow the former Nigerian leader to enjoy his credibility.

The former LP chieftain asked Jonathan to maintain his status as an “international statesman.”

