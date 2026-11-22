Human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong broke down the constitutional provisions governing the leadership succession at Fountain of Life Church

Effiong stated that a video exists in which the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya reportedly named his preferred successor before he died

The lawyer said a key legal question now centres on whether the founder's nomination can stand against the Board of Trustees' initial decision to appoint Jimmy Odukoya

Ilupeju, Lagos State - The leadership crisis at Fountain of Life Church has entered legal territory, with human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong laying out the constitutional framework that governs who should succeed the church's late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

Effiong spoke on Arise News on Saturday, November 21, in a programme monitored by Legit.ng, explaining that Article 8 of the church's Constitution sets out a clear succession arrangement in cases of death, resignation or permanent incapacitation of the senior pastor.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has continued to trend over the leadership tussle in his father's church. Photo credit@iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

He said the Constitution originally named the late Bimbo Odukoya, Pastor Taiwo's wife, as the automatic successor in the event of her husband's death.

With both Pastor Taiwo and Bimbo now deceased, the Constitution grants the Board of Trustees (BoT) authority to appoint either one of their children or an officiating pastor to fill the role of senior pastor. The provision does not name any specific child as the preferred successor.

Taiwo Odukoya's video complicates dispute

Effiong added that Article 8 also allows the late founder to personally nominate a successor before his death, and that this clause has become central to the ongoing controversy over Jimmy Odukoya's emergence as the new senior pastor.

The lawyer said he watched a video in which Pastor Taiwo expressed a preference for a different pastor to take over as senior pastor, while indicating that Jimmy should lead the youth church and take on an administrative role instead.

According to Effiong, the dispute around the video focuses on when the church's leadership first became aware of its existence, and whether the Board of Trustees had seen it before confirming Jimmy as successor. Claims have surfaced suggesting the board was not aware of the video at the time of the appointment.

Furthermore, Effiong noted that Jimmy acknowledged recording the video but said his father instructed him to delete it. Jimmy reportedly kept the recording despite that instruction and later said he regretted doing so.

Court to decide Fountain of Life Church's crisis

The lawyer noted that the competing claims raised by the constitutional provisions and the founder's reported wishes now require judicial resolution.

"What is important is that there is now evidence that the founder had nominated a successor. But whether that nomination by the late Pastor Taiwo can survive, given that the Board of Trustees had, pursuant to Article 8, appointed Pastor Jimmy to succeed his father, is a matter for the court to determine," Effiong said.

The core legal question, as Effiong framed it, is whether the late founder's nomination carries enough weight to override or affect an appointment already made by the Board of Trustees under the church's own Constitution.

Watch Effiong's legal perspective on the Fountain of Life Church's leadership crisis below via the X post:

Oke explains Jimmy's leadership emergence

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Francis Wale Oke stirred conversations following his address to the congregation of Fountain of Life Church, where he drew parallels between Pastor Odukoya's emergence as a successor and biblical accounts of leadership transfer.

During his address, Oke recalled the final moments between the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya and his son, Jimmy, describing how the laying-on-of-hands ceremony symbolised the transfer of a divine mantle of leadership.

Source: Legit.ng