Actor Tayo Faniran addressed an open letter to Pastor Jimmy Odukoya on Instagram, recalling a past conversation about faith and wealth in the Church

Faniran challenged the pastor on the contradiction of men of God acquiring private jets while urging followers to await heavenly rewards

The actor invited Odukoya to abandon what he called a 'caged inheritance' and explore acting, offering a lighthearted dig at his hairline along the way

Actor and model Tayo Faniran stirred conversation on Saturday, 21 November 2026, after publishing a seven-slide open letter addressed to Pastor Jimmy Odukoya on Instagram, recounting a candid encounter between the two men and questioning the nature of modern church leadership.

Faniran opened the letter by reminding Odukoya of the only time they had met, describing a frank exchange in which he shared his scepticism about clergy who, in his view, exploit the image of a divine representative to build personal generational wealth rather than serve their congregations.

Tayo Faniran has shared his first encounter with Pastor Jimmy Odukoya amid his church saga. Photo credit@tayofaniran/@iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

Jimmy Odukoya: Faniran questions church wealth and calling

The actor in his Instagram post did not hold back when recalling what he said he asked the pastor directly: why a man of God would acquire private jets and accumulate worldly assets while simultaneously urging church members to place their hopes in rewards after death.

According to Faniran, Odukoya responded dismissively rather than engaging the challenge, treating him as if he were simply a wayward Christian who did not understand faith.

Faniran pointed to the scrutiny the pastor currently faces from within the same Church as vindication of his earlier concerns.

Tayo Faniran has shared what Pastor Jimmy Odukoya should do amid the controversy trailing him. Photo credit@tayofaniran

Source: Instagram

In a lighter moment woven into the letter, Faniran offered to arrange a complimentary hair transplant trip to Turkey, joking that Odukoya's hairline needed "a major rescue."

He was quick to clarify, however, that appearance is irrelevant to true calling, writing that a man of God is defined by his heart and character rather than his looks or wardrobe.

Tayo Faniran: An invitation to reflect or reinvent

Faniran closed the letter with a dual message: either Odukoya uses this period of public scrutiny to genuinely reflect on his purpose and prove his calling is authentic, or he accepts that he may feel "caged by inheritance" and steps into a different life altogether, one that includes tattoos, muscles, and acting.

Here is the Instagram post made by the actor and model about the cleric:

The post generated significant engagement, with many followers applauding the actor's directness.

@thefiks.xx wrote:

"This right here, I smiled, I sighed and I clapped"

@_oyifie reacted:

" funny but very true"

@jideawobona commented:

"Ahhh...Waterline mi easy now."

@bukolaogunade added:

"In as much as he is a brilliant preacher, he's heart is in Hollywood."

@samuelegbedara urged:

"Increase the volume, I want more people to hear something well."

@baroneeretail wrote:

"Best letter ever! If you feel caged by your inheritance which I think is not yours anyway, come out with your tattoos and act. Nobody will judge you because this one you're doing is just forcing yourself to be a man of God. Stop forcing yourself. Shikena!"

Jimmy Odukoya's maternal uncle reacts to church saga

Legit.ng reported that amid the controversy surrounding Pastor Jimmy Odukoya and the Fountain of Life Church, his maternal uncle, Segun Williams, weighed in, questioning the church's Board over its decision to publicly accuse the cleric.

In a Facebook post shared on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, Williams asked whether such public criticism of a son honours the legacy of his late father, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

His post sparked reactions from Nigerians, many of whom expressed support for Jimmy, highlighting his contributions to the growth of the church following his father's death.

Source: Legit.ng