Nollywood actor Jim Iyke celebrated almost five years with his wife in a heartfelt Instagram post on Saturday, November 21, 2026

The actor revealed he met his wife at a Delta Lounge in Houston, where she initially tried to brush him off

Jim Iyke shared a collage of personal videos featuring special moments with his wife, alongside a touching tribute

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has finally given fans a glimpse into his private love life, sharing a sweet tribute to his wife as the couple approach five years together.

In a post on his Instagram page on Saturday, November 21, 2026, Iyke shared a collage of personal videos alongside a lengthy, heartfelt caption detailing how their relationship began and what it has grown into.

Jim Iyke has shared lovely videos of his romantic moments with his wife of almost five years. Photo credit@jimiyke

Source: Instagram

How Jim Iyke met his wife

The actor revealed the couple crossed paths at a Delta Lounge on their way to Houston. He approached her and asked whether the seat beside her was free. She was not particularly welcoming.

"She said briskly, 'It's taken' — trying to get rid of me. I sat down anyway. She said, 'Sir, I said the seat is taken.' I said, 'I don't see a name tag on the seat,'" he recalled.

She responded with what he described as a "bombastic" side eye, and the two spent the next hour ignoring each other.

Jim Iyke has written a lovely note to his wife as he introduces her to his fans online. Photo credit@jimiyke

Source: Instagram

It was only at the boarding gate that they discovered they were on the same flight, which broke the tension entirely and left them both laughing.

"5 years later, a whole family unit, 8 countries later... And we've never stopped laughing at each other and at life together ever since," Iyke wrote.

Jim Iyke: A love kept sacred

The videos he shared captured unscripted domestic moments: his wife jumping on him when he arrived home, the two of them heading out on a movie date, a lighthearted walk where he admitted he should have warned her against wearing heels, and a kitchen session where he tried teaching her how to make tiger nut drink.

In his caption, Iyke described his wife as far more than a romantic partner.

"You're my best friend. My prayer warrior. My wifey. My dude. All in one person — how did I get that lucky?" he wrote, adding: "Here's to forever, mon cœur, quietly."

The movie star also explained why he had kept her out of the public eye for so long: "5 years in, and you still feel like a secret I'm not ready to share, not because you're hidden, but because you're sacred."

Here are the Instagram videos the movie star shared to mark his anniversary:

Fans react to Jim Iyke's post

The post drew warm reactions from fans and followers online:

@nextoefughi wrote:

"Wish y'all the very best"

@abujarealestateexperts commented:

"Make this love touch everybody."

@maryalexezinne said:

"Sir leaving his life on low key off social media, am happy for this, congratulations"

@ogbolor reacted:

"Yessir!!! Love this for you Big Jim. Something about a grown man."

@t_tamm2111 wrote:

"I smile from start to finish… She's so in love and you two compliment each other.."

@high_power30bg commented:

"Omoh na just dressing and steeze I dey see, congratulations once again Boss"

@benny.prisca said:

"Awwww, congratulations. Your steps have not changed, hmmm those steps in movies some years ago. You really made my childhood crazy. it was nice watching you with Rita Dominic in movies"

Jim Iyke speaks about friendship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actor Jim Iyke shared his thoughts on people he considers friends.

The movie star appeared on comedian Teju Babyface's podcast, where he shared how he could never be friends with certain kinds of people.

Explaining his approach to friendship, Jim Ikye also admitted he had failed in his role as a friend to some people he knew.

Source: Legit.ng