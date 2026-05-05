Nigeria's former No.2 citizen, Atiku Abubakar, has reaffirmed his commitment to the ADC, insisting he would not defect despite recent developments within the party

Just as he said in 2015, when he described the APC as his “final bus stop” in politics, Paul Ibe, a key member of the Atiku Media Office (AMO), said his principal would not be switching parties again

Atiku is expected to contest for the ADC presidential ticket when the party’s primary election holds later in May 2026

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has again described reports that he is set to join the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) as "fake news."

Atiku, a perennial presidential hopeful, is a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which has been adopted as the opposition coalition’s platform.

ADC chieftain Atiku Abubakar denies reports of defection talks with the NDC amid ongoing political speculation ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that the recent defection of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, and the former presidential flagbearer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, from the ADC to the NDC created a fresh twist to the 2027 general elections race.

The two former governors on Sunday, May 3, met with the NDC leader and former governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Seriake Dickson, and after long hours of deliberations, were presented with membership cards of the party.

Atiku dismisses reports of possible defection

Afterwards, reports emerged of alleged ongoing contacts between the NDC and allies Atiku, with suggestions of a possible midweek announcement.

Responding to the claims, Atiku’s media adviser, Paul Ibe, said in a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account that no such discussions were taking place involving the Adamawa-born political heavyweight.

According to him, Atiku has no plans to leave the ADC, as it "remains the last stop of the train."

Reacting to an online publication which claimed that Atiku would join the NDC on Wednesday, May 6, Ibe wrote on X:

"This is fake news. H.E @atiku is on board the @ADCNig train. His destination remains the last stop of the train."

Ibe’s post on Atiku can be viewed below in a post on X.

Galadima tells Atiku to join NDC

Meanwhile, a senior figure in the NDC, Buba Galadima, has urged Atiku to join the party, warning that he could be held responsible if opposition forces fail to unite ahead of the 2027 elections.

Galadima said the success or failure of ongoing opposition efforts would largely depend on whether key political figures, including Atiku, align with the emerging bloc.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, May 4, he argued that momentum is already shifting toward a consolidated opposition platform, with several prominent figures taking positions within the NDC.

“The truth of the matter is that Peter Obi and Kwankwaso migrated into the ADC; they brought unity of opposition to unseat Tinubu,” he said, while alleging that earlier efforts at opposition cohesion were undermined."

Buba Galadima asks Atiku Abubakar to leave the ADC for the NDC 'to save Nigeria' in the 2027 election. Photo credit: Advocacy For Good Governance

Source: Facebook

Galadima urged Atiku to do the same, stressing that unity remains the only viable path to challenging the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Galadima said:

“This is why I am making this call on former vice president Atiku Abubakar to follow us as we followed him… such that there will be a unity of opposition to unseat this government."

Read more on Atiku Abubakar:

Atiku not yet retired

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, Atiku accused "anti-democratic elements" of attempting to create confusion and dampen the momentum of the ADC.

According to a statement by Atiku's media office, obtained by Legit.ng, the former Vice President said insinuations that he has quit active politics are fake news.

Source: Legit.ng