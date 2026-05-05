A first-class geography graduate from the University of Jos recently applied for a job on social media

He posted a tweet directed at the company’s CEO, seeking to join the firm as a skilled data analyst and product designer

At the time of publishing this article, the CEO had not yet responded to the graduate’s online application

A first-class geography graduate from the University of Jos reacted publicly after the head of a growing company announced new opportunities.

The graduate reached out in response to the announcement, hoping to be considered for a role that matched his skills.

First-class graduate publicises his testimonial and degree award on X. Photo credit: @W_keys1/X.

Source: Twitter

UNIJOS first-class graduate seeks job in company

The graduate, identified by the handle @W_keys1 on X, replied to a post made by the chief executive of Sarkinmota Group.

The executive had earlier shared an update on the company’s headquarters, which was still under construction, and stated that work had reached an advanced stage.

He also indicated that the development was nearly complete and hinted that fresh openings would soon be available for young people.

He said:

"I stopped by the Sarkinmota Group HQ to personally inspect the progress, and I’m proud to say we’re now at 91% loading, just as I mentioned earlier. To the youths and women out there, it’s time to dust off your CVs. Something big is coming from the Sarkinmota Group, and opportunities are about to open."

In his response, the graduate congratulated the executive on the progress made at the site.

First-class graduate’s online application goes viral. Photo credit: @W_keys1/X.

Source: Twitter

He then introduced himself as a geography graduate who had achieved first-class honours and expressed a strong interest in becoming part of the organisation.

He outlined his abilities in data analysis, product design and product marketing, and asked the chief executive to take his application into account.

At the time the article was prepared, the chief executive had not yet replied to the graduate’s message.

The graduate’s post drew attention as it combined a direct appeal with a clear outline of his qualifications and areas of expertise.

He noted that he was keen to contribute to the company as it prepared for expansion.

In his words:

"Good day sir, congratulations on this milestone, I’d love to shoot my shot, I am a first class geography graduate, I would love to join your company, I am also skilled in data analytics, product design and product marketing. I really hope you consider me."

Reactions as first-class graduate seeks job

Nigerians reacted massively to the job opening.

Teasier said:

"Congratulations sarkin mota, I’m very happy for your success. Please im an ambitious young man in Abuja, I’m an architect I will be very happy to work with your team if there’s any space of such thank you."

Olamigaju wrote:

"Good morning sir Sarkin Mota, congratulations on your new cooking, I want to point some errors in the Air-conditioning installation, the condensing unit defaced the outside of the company. They should have proposed a better design solution for the cooling. I believe a single unit."

Nafeesah said:

"I also want to respectfully mention that I have a slight mobility impairment and I limp, but it does not affect my ability to work, stay consistent, or deliver results. If given a chance, I will prove my value through work, not words. Please."

Bashir added:

"We will love to be aware of what Sarki mota group will be into let’s know how we will best fit into the company and prepare adequately for any openings."

See the post below:

Man bags job in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man announced securing a job with the Government of Alberta years after moving to Canada.

The Nigerian in the diaspora recalled how he left his home country to study in Canada on a scholarship.

Source: Legit.ng