A graduate of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University trends online after breaking a record in her department

The lady took to social media to mention her course and the CGPA she finished with from the institution

The CGPA she finished with and also the record she broke made many people praise her on social media

A brilliant young lady who wrote JAMB two times has graduated from Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University with a first-class degree and also broke a record that had never been broken before in her department.

The young lady shared her achievements online as she mentioned her exact CGPA and also the number of courses she took at the university.

Lady breaks long-standing record at COOU, graduates with high CGPA. Photo Source: TikTok/living_as_unique

Source: TikTok

Graduate of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University trends

She explained that aside from finishing with a first-class degree, she became the first student in the history of her department, Science Education at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, to ever get a first class.

@living_as_unique wrote in one of her TikTok posts:

"First 'First Class Graduate' from my department."

COOU graduate trends after breaking departmental record with high CGPA. Photo Source: TikTok/living_as_unique

Source: TikTok

As this trend online, she shared another post on her page which showed that before her admission into the university, she had written the WAEC exam just once, but the JAMB twice, and did several courses at the university.

She wrote:

"1 WAEC."

"NO NECO."

"2 JAMB."

"74 COURSES."

"GRADUATED WITHOUT D-F."

"CGPA 4.51."

"First Class Honors"

"Stand up for the First."

“First Class Graduate”

"From the Department of

"Science Education COOU."

The post shared by @living_as_unique made many people take to her comment section to congratulate her.

Reactions as lady bags first class

Engr Emeriebobo shated:

"Congratulations dear I tap from your grace."

Munachi added:

"Congratulations dear more congrats ahead."

UCHECHUKWU noted:

"Congratulations I will wear my matriculation to convocation gown."

Blackberry Queen wrote:

"I tap from your grace congratulations momma."

IFUNANYA shared:

"I claim ur blessing."

"My exam will come out with flying colors AMEN."

CE💞LE💓BRI💕TY WI💖FE said:

"Manifesting for this semester results oooo. If my mouth are too weak to pray it out he should see through my heart."

Dickson Deborah noted:

"I’m seeing this few minutes to my exam and I claim an A for this course, Amen."

Mary Love said:

"Congratulations mama I tap from grace I am waiting for my first semester results 400Level I prayed for good results."

It's. Joy added:

"I tap 10000000 times congratulations beautiful, you guys should pls pray for me to clear my final year results to pass it, i just finished my exams."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian graduate has shared an emotional post on TikTok about her CGPA after finishing school.

The lady, @favour_luna, said she came very close to getting a first-class degree but missed it by a small margin, which made her feel sad at first. She explained that she spent many nights studying and worked very hard throughout her university days.

University of Ibadan graduate bags first-class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan (UI) graduate who once wept over her 300-level results has shared her graduation story and new achievement online.

The young lady revealed that she struggled emotionally after seeing her 300-level result, as she had spent a lot of time on social media during that period.

Source: Legit.ng