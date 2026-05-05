A Nigerian businesswoman, Chioma Ifeanyi-Eze, has gone public with two unusual eggs she spotted at a farm on Tuesday, May 5

While one of the eggs is brown in appearance, the other is white, but the two of them bear unique features that caught the eye quickly

Some social media users explained why the unusual eggs have such features, while others wondered if the eggs are edible

Chioma Ifeanyi-Eze, a Nigerian businesswoman, has drawn netizens' attention to two unusual eggs she saw at a farm on Tuesday, May 5.

Sharing a photo of the eggs on Facebook, Chioma observed that the brown one has stretch marks.

Chioma Ifeanyi-Eze shows netizens the unusual eggs she saw at a farm. Photo Credit: Chioma Ifeanyi-Eze

Source: Facebook

Chioma also noticed that the white egg has features she finds unusual due to the breed of birds.

Her Facebook post read:

"Unusual eggs at the farm today.

"The brown one has stretch marks.

"The white one is unusual for the breed of birds."

Internet users had divided opinions explaining why both eggs have the unusual features.

Chioma Ifeanyi-Eze noticed that one of the eggs has what looks like stretch marks. Photo Credit: Chioma Ifeanyi-Eze

Source: Facebook

See the businesswoman's Facebook post below:

Reactions trail unusual eggs businesswoman saw

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the unusual eggs the businesswoman saw below:

Mathias Anoh said:

"My first time seeing egg with stretch mark."

Mary O. Oyadele said:

"This happens as a result of calcium deficiency and age of the bird.

"The egg is not bad for consumption."

Jay's Interiors said:

"Why the egg surface rugged like this.

"Even eggs don dey pass through a lot in dis country."

Oluwasegun Nelly said:

"Don't joke with that stretch mark could cause your farm more.

"It's a sign that something is not right in your management."

Okeke Solomtochukwu Promise said:

"Infectious Bronchitis (IB) is the most common cause.

"It damages the shell gland, leading to wrinkled, thin, or misshapen eggs..

"Stress can also cause it or lack of electrolytes (vitamin)."

Engr John Omo Rwang said:

"The white is a 25-year-old, single, fresh and intact.

"The brown is a 33+ years old, single, used and condemned."

Okechukwu Freedom said:

"Those rough, wrinkled lines or ridges are typically caused by extra calcium deposits or slight disruptions while the egg was forming in the hen’s oviduct.

"This can happen due to:

"1. The hen being a bit stressed or startled during egg formation.

"2. Temporary imbalance in calcium levels.

"3. The egg taking slightly longer than usual to form.

"Are they edible?

"Yes, They all edible, just slight difference in egg shell formation."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an egg hawker had gone viral over how she stacked her eggs on a tray in a viral video.

Man walks on eggs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man was seen in a video walking on eggs.

A video captured the man carrying crates of eggs and entering a van filled with more crates. With utmost care, he stepped on the crates at the bottom while holding several crates. Surprisingly, the eggs remained intact except for one.

The incredible feat left countless online users amazed and captivated. One individual even commented, "I did this when I was still in school; it won't break," reminiscing about their experience.

Source: Legit.ng