Breaking: Fresh Trouble as Court Gives Verdict on ADC State, LG Congresses
A state high court in Yola, the Adamawa state capital and home to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has nullified the state and local government congresses conducted by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the state, saying the exercises were invalid because due processes were breached.
Comrade Shehu Yohanna, the chairman of the ADC in the state, has challenged the conduct of the congresses before the court after alleging a failure to comply with the established party and legal procedures.
Justice Isa Ahmed of the trial court, in his judgment, held that the congresses were against Section 84(4) of the Electoral Act and Article 18 of the ADC constitution.
TVC reported that the judge held that the defendants did not adhere to the laid-down guidelines, but relied on what can be described as self-imposed procedures.
The court also noted that there are several other irregularities, which include the use of an inappropriate venue and the poor notice for the elections. The judge then nullified the congresses during the pendency of an earlier interim order in consequence. He stressed that actions that were taken during the court order cannot stand.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng