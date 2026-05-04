A state high court in Yola, the Adamawa state capital and home to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has nullified the state and local government congresses conducted by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the state, saying the exercises were invalid because due processes were breached.

Comrade Shehu Yohanna, the chairman of the ADC in the state, has challenged the conduct of the congresses before the court after alleging a failure to comply with the established party and legal procedures.

The court nullifies the ADC state and local government congresses in Adamawa Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Justice Isa Ahmed of the trial court, in his judgment, held that the congresses were against Section 84(4) of the Electoral Act and Article 18 of the ADC constitution.

TVC reported that the judge held that the defendants did not adhere to the laid-down guidelines, but relied on what can be described as self-imposed procedures.

The court also noted that there are several other irregularities, which include the use of an inappropriate venue and the poor notice for the elections. The judge then nullified the congresses during the pendency of an earlier interim order in consequence. He stressed that actions that were taken during the court order cannot stand.

Source: Legit.ng