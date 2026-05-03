Peter Obi and Kwankwaso have officially joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress from the African Democratic Congress

Obi announced his departure from the ADC at the NDC's national secretariat in Abuja

Kwankwaso reveals ongoing consultations with the NDC following his transition

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, have officially joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

The two former governors of Anambra and Kano State joined the NDC from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Abuja on Sunday at its national secretariat.

Obi announced his exit from the ADC while Kwankwaso also hinted that he was having “wide-ranging consultations” with the NDC.

Source: Legit.ng