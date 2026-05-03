Breaking: Peter Obi, Kwankwaso Officially Join NDC, Video Emerges
- Peter Obi and Kwankwaso have officially joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress from the African Democratic Congress
- Obi announced his departure from the ADC at the NDC's national secretariat in Abuja
- Kwankwaso reveals ongoing consultations with the NDC following his transition
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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, have officially joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).
The two former governors of Anambra and Kano State joined the NDC from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Abuja on Sunday at its national secretariat.
Obi announced his exit from the ADC while Kwankwaso also hinted that he was having “wide-ranging consultations” with the NDC.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.