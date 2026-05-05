Tinubu, Abia APC Felicitate Deputy Speaker Kalu on 55th Birthday
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has praised Benjamin Okezie Kalu's leadership on the occasion of the Abia APC leader's 55th birthday
- Kalu was recognised by both President Tinubu and the Abia State APC for what was described as his contributions to Nigeria’s governance and legislative excellence
- Kalu is the current deputy speaker of the 10th House of Representatives of Africa's largest democracy, Nigeria, serving since June 2023
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Umuahia, Abia State - President Bola Tinubu has extended warm greetings to Benjamin Kalu, the deputy speaker, on his 55th birthday.
According to a statement on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, by one of the presidential spokespersons, Bayo Onanuga, the Nigerian leader commended Kalu's "exemplary leadership, dedication to legislative excellence, and commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s democratic institutions."
The president said the deputy speaker has distinguished himself through his intellect, patriotism, and constructive contributions to lawmaking and national development. He also credited Kalu for fostering unity and collaboration within the House of Representatives, "as well as his advocacy for policies that promote good governance, economic growth, and social cohesion nationwide."
President Tinubu said:
"As you celebrate this special day, I pray for good health, wisdom, and strength in the discharge of your responsibilities to your people and to the nation at large.
"I wish you more years of impactful service to Nigeria and humanity."
President Tinubu’s statement on Kalu can be viewed in full below in a post on X.
Abia APC rejoices with Benjamin Kalu
In the same vein, the Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has joyfully celebrated Kalu as he marks his birthday today, Tuesday, May 5.
In a statement signed by Uche Aguoru, the party’s spokesperson in Abia State, and made exclusively available to Legit.ng, the APC commended Kalu for his 'continued demonstration of exceptional leadership, dedication, and commitment to the growth of the party and the development of the nation'.
The state chapter of the APC said:
"His (Kalu's) legislative excellence and passion for the welfare of the people remain a source of pride to Abians and a great inspiration to all members of our party.
"On this special occasion, we pray for God’s continued guidance, good health, and greater accomplishments in his life and public service."
Read more on Benjamin Kalu:
- Deputy Speaker Ben Kalu pays condolence visit to Mayor Lucky Igbokwe after mother's death
- "Lagos is a no man's land": How Deputy Speaker called out over indigenisation law
- How Deputy Speaker Kalu sidestepped naming Aminu Bayero as Emir of Kano amid emirship tussle
Benjamin Kalu bags intercontinental role
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kalu was elected as the chairman of the Monetary and Financial Affairs Committee of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), with Senator Christine Mwando Katempa (Democratic Republic of Congo) named deputy chairman.
In a statement, Fortune Zephania Charumbira, President of the Pan-African Parliament, announced the appointment during a session of the Pan-African Parliament in Midrand, South Africa.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.