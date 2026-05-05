President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has praised Benjamin Okezie Kalu's leadership on the occasion of the Abia APC leader's 55th birthday

Kalu was recognised by both President Tinubu and the Abia State APC for what was described as his contributions to Nigeria’s governance and legislative excellence

Kalu is the current deputy speaker of the 10th House of Representatives of Africa's largest democracy, Nigeria, serving since June 2023

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Umuahia, Abia State - President Bola Tinubu has extended warm greetings to Benjamin Kalu, the deputy speaker, on his 55th birthday.

According to a statement on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, by one of the presidential spokespersons, Bayo Onanuga, the Nigerian leader commended Kalu's "exemplary leadership, dedication to legislative excellence, and commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s democratic institutions."

President Tinubu and the Abia State APC have felicitated Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu on his 55th birthday, celebrating his leadership and service to Nigeria. Photo credit: Rep. Benjamin Okezie Kalu

Source: Facebook

The president said the deputy speaker has distinguished himself through his intellect, patriotism, and constructive contributions to lawmaking and national development. He also credited Kalu for fostering unity and collaboration within the House of Representatives, "as well as his advocacy for policies that promote good governance, economic growth, and social cohesion nationwide."

President Tinubu said:

"As you celebrate this special day, I pray for good health, wisdom, and strength in the discharge of your responsibilities to your people and to the nation at large.

"I wish you more years of impactful service to Nigeria and humanity."

President Tinubu’s statement on Kalu can be viewed in full below in a post on X.

Abia APC rejoices with Benjamin Kalu

In the same vein, the Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has joyfully celebrated Kalu as he marks his birthday today, Tuesday, May 5.

In a statement signed by Uche Aguoru, the party’s spokesperson in Abia State, and made exclusively available to Legit.ng, the APC commended Kalu for his 'continued demonstration of exceptional leadership, dedication, and commitment to the growth of the party and the development of the nation'.

Uche Aguoru and other key stakeholders of the APC in Abia State send best wishes to Benjamin Kalu, the deputy speaker, on his birthday. Photo credit: Uche Aguoru, Adaugo Chinyeaka Okwudiri

Source: Facebook

The state chapter of the APC said:

"His (Kalu's) legislative excellence and passion for the welfare of the people remain a source of pride to Abians and a great inspiration to all members of our party.

"On this special occasion, we pray for God’s continued guidance, good health, and greater accomplishments in his life and public service."

Read more on Benjamin Kalu:

Benjamin Kalu bags intercontinental role

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kalu was elected as the chairman of the Monetary and Financial Affairs Committee of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), with Senator Christine Mwando Katempa (Democratic Republic of Congo) named deputy chairman.

In a statement, Fortune Zephania Charumbira, President of the Pan-African Parliament, announced the appointment during a session of the Pan-African Parliament in Midrand, South Africa.

Source: Legit.ng