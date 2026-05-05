Senator Rufai Hanga has decided to defect to the NDC, citing the internal NNPP crisis as the catalyst for his decision

Political realignments intensify ahead of the 2027 elections as Hanga seeks better alignment with the NDC's ideals

Key political figures, Mallam Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Peter Obi, also joined the NDC, signalling fragmentation within opposition parties ahead of the 2027 elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kano, Kano State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Senator Rufai Hanga, deputy minority whip of the Senate, on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, announced his defection from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Channels Television reported the development.

Senator Rufai Hanga, Deputy Minority Whip of the Senate, has officially defected from the NNPP to the NDC. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

Source: Facebook

2027 election: Hanga dumps NNPP for NDC

Legit.ng reports that the move adds to the growing wave of political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to The Cable, Hanga cited an internal crisis within the NNPP as the reason for his decision.

Hanga, an ally of ex-Kano Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, said:

“The ongoing internal crisis, characterised by factional leadership disputes, conflicting directives, and irreconcilable differences among key stakeholders, has created an unstable political environment that makes it impracticable to effectively discharge my legislative responsibilities on the party’s platform."

Hanga disclosed that the decision followed consultations with stakeholders, adding that the NDC aligns with his political ideals.

He stated:

“This decision follows extensive consultation with my constituents, political associates, and key stakeholders."

“After careful consideration, I’ve come to the conclusion that the ideals and policy direction of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) are more closely aligned with my commitment to effective representation, good governance and the advancement of democratic values."

Hanga added:

“In view of the above, I respectfully request that this letter be accepted by the Senate as a formal notice of my defection to the NDC in accordance with established legislative procedures.”

ADC loses Kwankwaso, Obi to NDC

On Sunday, April 3, the opposition became fragmented despite the recent pledge in Ibadan, Oyo State, to work together and present a single presidential candidate against President Bola Tinubu in the January 16, 2027, poll.

Barely three days after the Supreme Court judgment offered the African Democratic Congress (ADC) a lifeline amid its plethora of litigations, two of the party’s bigwigs, Kwankwaso and Peter Obi, dumped the platform for the NDC.

Kwankwaso said he realised that the NDC’s ideologies and beliefs align with his own, and urged Nigerians to register with the Seriake Dickson-led party ahead of the deadline for party membership registration.

Opposition leaders Rabiu Kwankwaso and Peter Obi exit the ADC for the NDC ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Source: Facebook

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Umeh defects from ADC to NDC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Victor Umeh, the senator representing Anambra Central, formally announced his defection from the ADC to the NDC, citing prolonged internal disputes and unending litigation within his former party.

In his letter, Umeh said he took the decision after wide consultations with his family, constituents, and supporters.

Source: Legit.ng