The ADC has said that it will opt for a consensus candidate for its 2027 presidential election campaign because there is no time on its side

Bolaji Abdullahi, the spokesperson of the party, disclosed the plan while speaking in an interview on Monday, May 4

Abdullahi's revelation came hours after the defection of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso from the party to the NDC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said its 2027 presidential candidate would emerge through consensus, confirming that the party did not have the luxury of time at its disposal.

This came following the defection of the former governors of Anambra and Kano, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, who dumped the party for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) on Monday, May 4.

ADC announces plan to opt for a consensus candidate in the 2027 presidential election Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Bolaji Abdullahi, the spokesperson of the ADC, disclosed the plan for a consensus candidate while speaking in an interview on Arise TV later in the day.

Nigerians react as ADC announces consensus plan

However, the revelation by the ADC spokesperson has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Osikhena alleged that it was the plan of the party to cage other presidential aspirants:

"I hope y'all criticising Obi can rest now. They wanted to cage Obi while they made Atiku the consensus candidate, but Obi got wind of their treacherous plans and played the smart moves that outsmarted them. Now they are confused, angry and ranting about their plans not succeeding. Atiku is working for Ebola."

Dr Bak alleged that the initial plan of the party was to field Atiku:

"Working from answer to question. It's always been about one man & one man alone, ATIKU. Further implosion may surface after the emergence of a consensus candidate ATIKU. All these abrakadabra arrangements will result in the opposition loosing the 2027 presidential election."

Nigerians react as ADC announces plan for a consensus candidate in 2027 Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Engr Chibuikem urged former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to leave the ADC like Obi and Kwankwaso:

"Na dat Ameachi I pity Make e go find his political party o see APM Becos with an Atiku in ADC,Na VP e go do 4 Atiku till he die ,he can never president to contest in ADC ,he go contest 2031-2043+"

Nnamdi Opara criticised the ADC and praised Obi for dumping the party:

"They were able to hold a convention against all odds. But to conduct a free and fair primarily, they won't have the time. Treacherous people. You think you are smart. Obi has outsmarted you."

Rashid knocked the ADC for the decision:

"Is the party not set up to work for Nigerians, and the same Nigerians sided with you and chose their candidate and vice and the ego of the party bigwigs truncated it."

Sir Cypher alleged that this was the reason Peter Obi left the party:

"The consensus was the reason why PO left in the first place. Give AA the ticket and stop this shalaye U guys are doing, and make Amaechi his VP."

You can see the video of Abdullahi's interview on X here:

INEC takes reverses on ADC crisis

Legit.ng earlier reported that INEC reversed its decision to derecognise the leadership of David Mark, the former Senate president, in the ADC.

The decision came hours after the Supreme Court set aside the ruling of the Court of Appeal regarding the crisis rocking the ADC leadership.

INEC had earlier removed Mark’s name as party chairman from its website, but it reappeared after the Supreme Court ruling.

Source: Legit.ng