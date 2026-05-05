Zenith Bank Plc has launched a new subsidiary in Côte d’Ivoire, marking its entry into Francophone West Africa

The new unit is part of its pan-African expansion strategy and will focus on corporate banking, trade finance

The move strengthens Zenith Bank’s presence across Africa and positions it to deepen trade links

Zenith Bank Plc has officially launched its subsidiary in Côte d’Ivoire, marking a significant step in its ongoing expansion across Africa and entry into Francophone West Africa.

The new subsidiary, Zenith Bank Côte d’Ivoire, received regulatory approval in December 2025 from the country’s Ministry of Finance and Budget and operates under the supervision of the West African Monetary Union (UMOA) Banking Commission.

Zenith Bank deepens African footprint with strategic move into Côte d’Ivoire Photo: AFP

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The bank will operate from its headquarters in Plateau, Abidjan’s main business district.

The official opening ceremony, held on April 29, 2026, drew senior government officials, regulators from both Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire, and business leaders, reflecting the growing economic ties between Anglophone and Francophone markets in the region.

The launch positions Zenith Bank to play a more active role in facilitating cross-border trade and investment within the West African Economic and Monetary Union, Leadership reports.

The subsidiary will focus on corporate banking, trade finance, and structured financial solutions tailored to businesses operating across Africa and globally.

Group Managing Director and CEO, Adaora Umeoji, described the move as a strategic step toward building a truly pan-African financial institution, noting that the expansion opens a new corridor into Francophone markets while reinforcing the bank’s role in connecting African businesses to global opportunities.

The subsidiary will be led by Managing Director/CEO Cédric Tano, who brings over two decades of banking experience.

He stated that the bank aims to combine global standards with local expertise to support businesses, drive innovation in financing, and contribute to economic growth in Côte d’Ivoire and the wider region.

Continental growth strategy

Zenith Bank’s entry into Côte d’Ivoire forms part of a wider expansion strategy targeting new African markets, particularly in Francophone regions.

Guardian reports that the bank has also signaled plans to expand into Central Africa, with Cameroon identified as a key next step.

Adaora Umeoji said the expansion represents a key milestone in the bank’s ambition to evolve into a fully integrated pan-African financial institution Photo: Zenith

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With an existing presence across multiple African countries and global financial hubs, the latest move reinforces Zenith Bank’s ambition to strengthen its position as a leading African financial institution while supporting regional economic integration and trade.

This expansion comes at a time when Côte d’Ivoire’s banking sector continues to grow, making it an attractive destination for regional and international financial institutions seeking to tap into West Africa’s evolving economic landscape.

Zenith Bank reacts to reported plan to buy another bank

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Zenith Bank Plc has dismissed media reports from various sources claiming it is in talks to acquire Paramount Bank in Kenya.

The lender, in a statement signed by its Company Secretary, Michael Otu, released on NGX, said that no such transaction has been initiated or approved.

Zenith Bank added that the stories circulating in sections of the media suggesting that the bank had already made definitive decisions and commenced a takeover are false.

Source: Legit.ng