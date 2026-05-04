Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso have switched to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), possibly eyeing a joint ticket for the 2027 elections

Opposition leader Atiku Abubakar is preparing for a monumental 2027 presidential bid amid ongoing political manoeuvring and alliances

The perennial presidential aspirant plans a US visit to address Nigeria's critical security and governance challenges

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Two of Nigeria's most prominent opposition figures have announced they have switched parties ahead of the 2027 elections.

Legit.ng reports that Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, who finished third and fourth, respectively, in the 2023 presidential race, both joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) on Sunday, May 3, raising the prospect of a joint ticket to challenge President Bola Tinubu.

On Monday, May 4, reports emerged of alleged ongoing contacts between the NDC and allies of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, with suggestions of a possible midweek announcement.

ADC's Atiku Abubakar denies reports of defection talks with the NDC amid ongoing political speculation ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Atiku denies defection talks with NDC

Responding to the claims, Atiku’s media adviser, Paul Ibe, told Vanguard that there were no such discussions involving the former vice president or former Osun State governor Rauf Aregbesola.

Ibe said when contacted:

“If that is the case, I will be the first to know. I don’t think that there’s anything like that."

In early 2027, Atiku will be facing the biggest battle of his political career: a bid to succeed President Tinubu, whose first four-year presidential term ends that year.

If he emerges as a presidential candidate, it would be the 79-year-old’s record seventh attempt to occupy the highest office in the land, with three of his previous losses coming at primaries.

Atiku, a top chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), insisted that his decades of experience in public service and as a successful businessman have adequately prepared him to tackle Nigeria's challenges.

Atiku Abubakar to visit US

Meanwhile, Atiku has said he is planning a visit to the United States (US) over what he described as the “alarming deterioration” of Nigeria’s security, governance, and economy.

In a statement on Sunday, May 3, his media aide Paul Ibe said the former Vice President will engage “policy and institutional stakeholders in the US” during the visit, the date of which is yet to be announced.

Atiku Abubakar says he is the best man for the job ahead of the 2027 presidential election in Nigeria. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Ibe noted that Atiku described Nigeria as facing “a full-blown internal crisis, one that can no longer be downplayed, politicised, or explained away.”

He further argued that any government unable to guarantee basic security forfeits the moral basis of its mandate.

Read more on Atiku Abubakar:

Atiku not yet retired

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, Atiku accused "anti-democratic elements" of attempting to create confusion and dampen the momentum of the ADC.

According to a statement by Atiku's media office, obtained by Legit.ng, the former Vice President said insinuations that he has quit active politics are fake news.

Source: Legit.ng