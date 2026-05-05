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Things to Know About NDC as Peter Obi, Kwankwaso Defect to Opposition Party
Politics

Things to Know About NDC as Peter Obi, Kwankwaso Defect to Opposition Party

by  Basit Jamiu
3 min read
  • Nigeria’s opposition politics took a dramatic turn as Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso defected to the National Democratic Congress (NDC)
  • Their move was followed by 17 members of the House of Representatives leaving the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to join the NDC, boosting its strength in parliament
  • With a clear leadership structure and growing influence, the NDC is fast becoming a major force in the country’s political landscape

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Nigeria’s political landscape recently shifted as Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso defected to the opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

This move drew attention to the party’s growing influence and raised questions about its future role in shaping opposition politics.

Kwankwaso expands NDC influence across northern Nigeria.
Peter Obi strengthens NDC opposition politics with his defection. Photo credit: NigeriaNDCHQ/x
Source: Facebook

Here are the key things to know about the NDC:

NDC’s growing influence in Nigeria

The National Democratic Congress has been positioning itself as a strong alternative to the ruling party. With the entry of Peter Obi and Kwankwaso, the NDC’s profile has risen significantly, sparking conversations about its potential to reshape voter dynamics.

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Peter Obi’s defection to NDC

Peter Obi, widely recognised for his emphasis on accountability and his strong youth following, made headlines by joining the NDC. His move is seen as a strategic effort to consolidate opposition strength.

Peter Obi is a Nigerian politician and businessman best known for his tenure as Governor of Anambra State and his 2023 presidential run under the Labour Party. He has built a reputation for fiscal discipline, integrity, and youth-driven politics, becoming one of the most influential figures in Nigeria’s opposition landscape.

Kwankwaso joins forces with NDC

Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former governor and influential northern politician, also defected to the NDC. His presence adds weight to the party’s reach in northern Nigeria, strengthening its regional influence.

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is a Nigerian politician and engineer who has played a central role in Kano State and national politics for over three decades. He is best known for his two terms as Governor of Kano State, his tenure as Minister of Defence, and his grassroots movement known as Kwankwasiyya.

Read also

Kwankwaso’s defection to NDC tears supporters apart in Kano: “We’re tired,” “We’ll follow him”

NDC leadership structure

The NDC is led by a team of national officers who play key roles in shaping its direction:

- National Chairman: Sen. Cleopas Moses Zuwoghe

- National Secretary: Barr. Ikenna Morgan Enekweizu

- National Treasurer: Mr John Odey

- National Financial Secretary: Hon. Mainasara Abubakar Sani

- National Legal Adviser: Barr. Reuben Egwuaba

17 representatives defect from ADC to NDC

In addition to Obi and Kwankwaso, the NDC recently welcomed 17 members of the House of Representatives who defected from the African Democratic Congress (ADC). This mass defection further strengthens the party’s presence in the legislature and signals growing momentum for the opposition.

With these defections and a defined leadership structure, the NDC is expected to play a more prominent role in Nigeria’s political landscape. The coming months will show whether this new alignment translates into stronger opposition strategies and broader support across the country.

Read also

ADC's Atiku reacts to alleged defection talks with NDC ahead of 2027 election

NDC leadership drives party growth and national recognition.
Seventeen ADC lawmakers boost NDC legislative presence. Photo credit: NigeriaNDCHQ/x
Source: Facebook

How to deregister your membership from ADC

Legit.ng earlier reported that an X user who identified as MrDonPC has shared a clear step by step guide on how to deregister from the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

This comes after Peter Obi left the party for NDC. The process is straightforward and ensures that members are legally covered once they resign.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

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