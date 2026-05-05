Breaking: Fresh Twist as Atiku Told To Immediately Defect to NDC Ahead of 2027
- NDC chieftain Buba Galadima has urged former vice-president Atiku Abubakar to defect to the party ahead of the 2027 general elections in a bid to strengthen opposition unity
- Galadima said discussions had been ongoing among opposition figures to consolidate forces under the NDC, as he warned against fragmentation within the opposition bloc
- He cautioned that failure by Atiku to join the NDC could affect opposition cohesion while noting that the final decision rested with the former vice-president
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Tension has emerged within Nigeria’s opposition circles as a chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) called on former vice-president Atiku Abubakar to defect to the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.
Recall that there have recently been major defections from the ADC to the NDC following Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso's switch ahead of the 2027 election.
Galadima made the appeal during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, where he spoke on efforts to consolidate opposition forces against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Atiku told: Push for united opposition platform
According to Galadima, discussions have been ongoing among key opposition figures aimed at strengthening the NDC as a unified political platform capable of challenging the APC in 2027.
He suggested that the growing alignment was necessary to avoid fragmentation within the opposition bloc as political preparations intensify.
2027: Concerns over political pressure, legal challenges
The NDC chieftain also raised concerns that the current political environment could be used to weaken opposition structures through legal and institutional pressure, Channels Television reported.
He stressed that such risks made unity under a single platform more urgent for opposition politicians, Leadership reported.
Pressure mounts on Atiku Abubakar
Galadima directly urged Atiku to consider joining the NDC, warning that refusal could have political consequences for opposition cohesion.
He stated:
“If Atiku does not join the NDC, he could be held responsible for any failure to unify opposition forces ahead of the election,”
He, however, added that the final decision remained entirely with the former Vice-President.
The call comes amid increasing political manoeuvring among opposition leaders seeking to position themselves ahead of the 2027 general elections.
Kano deputy gov defects from ADC
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) was thrown into uncertainty following the resignation of its former Kano State Deputy Governor, Aminu Gwarzo, who has formally exited the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.
Gwarzo confirmed his departure in a letter dated Friday, 1 May, addressed to the party chairman in Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano State, stating that his resignation took immediate effect.
Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944