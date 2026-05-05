NDC chieftain Buba Galadima has urged former vice-president Atiku Abubakar to defect to the party ahead of the 2027 general elections in a bid to strengthen opposition unity

Galadima said discussions had been ongoing among opposition figures to consolidate forces under the NDC, as he warned against fragmentation within the opposition bloc

He cautioned that failure by Atiku to join the NDC could affect opposition cohesion while noting that the final decision rested with the former vice-president

Tension has emerged within Nigeria’s opposition circles as a chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) called on former vice-president Atiku Abubakar to defect to the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Recall that there have recently been major defections from the ADC to the NDC following Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso's switch ahead of the 2027 election.

Former vice-president Atiku Abubakar is in the spotlight ahead of the 2027 elections NDC chieftain Buba Galadima asks him to consider joining the party.

Source: Getty Images

Galadima made the appeal during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, where he spoke on efforts to consolidate opposition forces against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Atiku told: Push for united opposition platform

According to Galadima, discussions have been ongoing among key opposition figures aimed at strengthening the NDC as a unified political platform capable of challenging the APC in 2027.

He suggested that the growing alignment was necessary to avoid fragmentation within the opposition bloc as political preparations intensify.

2027: Concerns over political pressure, legal challenges

The NDC chieftain also raised concerns that the current political environment could be used to weaken opposition structures through legal and institutional pressure, Channels Television reported.

He stressed that such risks made unity under a single platform more urgent for opposition politicians, Leadership reported.

Pressure mounts on Atiku Abubakar

Galadima directly urged Atiku to consider joining the NDC, warning that refusal could have political consequences for opposition cohesion.

He stated:

“If Atiku does not join the NDC, he could be held responsible for any failure to unify opposition forces ahead of the election,”

He, however, added that the final decision remained entirely with the former Vice-President.

The call comes amid increasing political manoeuvring among opposition leaders seeking to position themselves ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Kano deputy gov defects from ADC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) was thrown into uncertainty following the resignation of its former Kano State Deputy Governor, Aminu Gwarzo, who has formally exited the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Gwarzo confirmed his departure in a letter dated Friday, 1 May, addressed to the party chairman in Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano State, stating that his resignation took immediate effect.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng