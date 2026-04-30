2027 Elections: UK Delegation Meets INEC, Peter Obi, Atiku, Details Emerge
- United Kingdom delegation met with Nigerian political leaders ahead of the 2027 general elections
- The discussions focus on Nigeria's democratic processes and preparations for credible elections
- The UK High Commissioner emphasised support for inclusive electoral participation and international collaboration
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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - A United Kingdom delegation led by High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, and the Deputy High Commissioner Abuja, Gill Lever, visited the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan, former presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi, ahead of the 2027 general elections.
The UK delegation also visited the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu. intern
The visit to political leaders over recent weeks about developments in Nigeria’s political and democratic processes.
This was disclosed in a post shared via the UK in Nigeria X handle on Thursday, April 30, 2026.
The British government said it is ready to work with all the political parties to ensure free, fair, and credible elections in 2027.
“Over recent weeks, @RMontgomeryUK, @gillleverobe & team have spoken to political leaders & @inecnigeria about developments in 🇳🇬’s political and democratic processes.
“We look forward to working with all parties and the intern community to support inclusive & credible elections."
Legit.ng reports that Obi and Atiku are battling for the 2027 presidential ticket with other aspirants in the African Democratic Congress (ADC).
The opposition parties are coming together to challenge and unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)
Reactions as UK officials visit Nigerian political leaders
@thehelpteamgb
A positive step in strengthening UK–INEC collaboration ahead of the electoral process. Sustained institutional engagement like this is key to reinforcing transparency, trust, and confidence in democratic systems.
@ChocolateKing_1
Good one
UK officials attend ADC national convention
Recall that the UK government justified its officials attending ADC national convention as part of standard diplomatic practice.
UK supports Nigeria's democratic processes through engagement with political and civic stakeholders.
British High Commission emphasizes commitment to credible and peaceful elections in Nigeria.
Read more stories on Nigeria's 2027 elections:
- 2027 Election: Fresh Prophecies Drop on Peter Obi's Ambition, Seyi Makinde's Political Fate
- 2027 Elections Won’t Hold Without ADC on Ballot, Nwosu Warns
- INEC Announces 'Most Dangerous Weapon' Against 2027 Election
- INEC Announces New Date for 2027 Presidential Election
- Fresh Twist as National Assembly Proposes New Date For 2027 General Elections
- INEC Sounds Alarm Ahead of 2027 General Elections
- INEC To Unveil New 2027 General Elections Timetable
- 2027 Election: Tinubu’s Former Adviser Mentions Where Elections Are Allegedly Rigged in Nigeria
Peter Obi hosts the EU ambassador
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also Obi hosted the European Union Ambassador at his Onitsha residence for a private engagement meeting.
The discussions have been described as enriching, though specific topics have not been publicly disclosed yet.
The meeting has drawn reactions online as Nigerians respond to the diplomatic engagement in the online discourse.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.