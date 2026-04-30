United Kingdom delegation met with Nigerian political leaders ahead of the 2027 general elections

The discussions focus on Nigeria's democratic processes and preparations for credible elections

The UK High Commissioner emphasised support for inclusive electoral participation and international collaboration

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - A United Kingdom delegation led by High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, and the Deputy High Commissioner Abuja, Gill Lever, visited the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan, former presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The UK delegation also visited the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu. intern

UK High Commissioner Montgomery engages INEC, Peter Obi, and Atiku ahead of 2027 elections. Photo credit: @UKinNigeria

Source: Twitter

The visit to political leaders over recent weeks about developments in Nigeria’s political and democratic processes.

This was disclosed in a post shared via the UK in Nigeria X handle on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

The British government said it is ready to work with all the political parties to ensure free, fair, and credible elections in 2027.

“Over recent weeks, @RMontgomeryUK, @gillleverobe & team have spoken to political leaders & @inecnigeria about developments in 🇳🇬’s political and democratic processes.

“We look forward to working with all parties and the intern community to support inclusive & credible elections."

Legit.ng reports that Obi and Atiku are battling for the 2027 presidential ticket with other aspirants in the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The opposition parties are coming together to challenge and unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Reactions as UK officials visit Nigerian political leaders

@thehelpteamgb

A positive step in strengthening UK–INEC collaboration ahead of the electoral process. Sustained institutional engagement like this is key to reinforcing transparency, trust, and confidence in democratic systems.

@ChocolateKing_1

Good one

UK team engages political leaders ahead of Nigeria's 2027 polls. Photo credit: @UKinNigeria

Source: Twitter

UK officials attend ADC national convention

Recall that the UK government justified its officials attending ADC national convention as part of standard diplomatic practice.

UK supports Nigeria's democratic processes through engagement with political and civic stakeholders.

British High Commission emphasizes commitment to credible and peaceful elections in Nigeria.

Read more stories on Nigeria's 2027 elections:

Peter Obi hosts the EU ambassador

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also Obi hosted the European Union Ambassador at his Onitsha residence for a private engagement meeting.

The discussions have been described as enriching, though specific topics have not been publicly disclosed yet.

The meeting has drawn reactions online as Nigerians respond to the diplomatic engagement in the online discourse.

Source: Legit.ng