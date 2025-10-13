The 2027 Nigerian presidential and gubernatorial elections may be conducted six months earlier than usual

The National Assembly has proposed that the 2027 general election should hold in November 2026

The Chairman of the House Committee on Electoral Matters, Hon. Adebayo Balogun, explained the reason for the proposal during a public hearing jointly organised by the Senate and House Committees on Electoral Matters in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - The National Assembly has proposed that the 2027 presidential and governorship elections be moved six months earlier than usual.

The federal lawmakers proposed that the 2027 elections should be held in November 2026.

The proposal seeks to ensure that all election petitions are concluded before the May 29, 2027, handover date.

As reported by The Punch, the move is contained in the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2025.

The draft amendment was unveiled on Monday, October 13, 2025, during a public hearing jointly organised by the Senate and House Committees on Electoral Matters in Abuja.

“Elections into the office of the President and Governor of a State shall be held not later than 185 days before the expiration of the term of office of the last holder of the office.”

The Chairman of the House Committee on Electoral Matters, Hon. Adebayo Balogun, explained that the move is designed to “ensure that all manner of election litigations are dispensed with before the swearing in of winners.”

According to Balogun, the National Assembly plans to amend Sections 285 and 139 of the 1999 Constitution to shorten the timelines for election petitions.

Balogun said the lawmakers plan to reduce tribunal judgments from 180 to 90 days, appellate court decisions from 90 to 60 days, and ensure that the entire judicial process does not exceed 185 days.

2027: INEC Announces Date for Voter’s Card Registration

Recall that INEC has launched the Nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) to expand access ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 elections.

Online pre-registration began on 18th August 2025, with in-person registration set to follow from 25th August at INEC offices nationwide.

Eligible Nigerians aged 18 and above can register, collect, or transfer their PVCs, and replace lost or damaged cards.

