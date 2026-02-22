The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) planned to review the Electoral Act 2026 for the upcoming 2027 elections

A new timetable for the elections would be announced amid growing demands and mounting pressure from political parties seeking clarity on key dates and preparatory activities

The upcoming elections coincide with the Ramadan fasting period, prompting criticism and concern from various stakeholders who argue that the timing could affect voter turnout and participation

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will review the Electoral Act 2026 to ensure full compliance with legal provisions governing the schedule for the 2027 elections.

As reported on Sunday, February 22, by The Punch, Adedayo Oketola, the chief press secretary (CPS) and media adviser to the INEC chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, disclosed that the commission would release a “revised timetable”.

INEC to roll out fresh 2027 election timetable

Oketola, who was not specific on the date for the release, insisted that INEC was committed to abiding by the laws of the land.

He stated this in an interview while reacting to the demand of some political parties for the release of a new timetable.

Legit.ng reports that the move by INEC comes amid indications that lawmakers may review the date set for the 2027 elections.

It would be recalled that INEC had announced on Friday, February 13, that presidential and National Assembly elections would take place on February 20, 2027, while governorship and State Houses of Assembly polls are scheduled for March 6, 2027.

The Commission said the dates were selected in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

But the timetable has triggered criticism, largely because Ramadan is projected to begin around February 8 and end about March 10, 2027, meaning both election dates fall within the fasting period.

Cleric backs INEC over 2027 election date

Meanwhile, Prophet Sam Olu Alo, the Planter of Adamimogo Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain Worldwide, has backed the INEC over the date fixed for the 2027 elections.

Alo argued that conducting the elections during the Muslim fasting period would serve the country’s best interests, saying the season encourages truthfulness and reduces the likelihood of electoral malpractice.

Responding to criticism over the proposed timing, the cleric questioned the basis of the objections, noting that elections have previously been held during Christian fasting periods, including Easter, without attracting similar backlash.

Guardian quoted the cleric as saying:

“My advice is that in fasting we promote the truth and that won’t give room for us to manipulate things,” he said. “I am of the view that the election is okay during the fasting period because this will further assist us to prayerfully elect our next leaders.

“We should not make any issue out of the fixing of the date of the next year’s general elections. Elections have been fixed during the fasting, and no one raised an alarm on that. Why should we now make so much noise when it falls on the Muslim fasting period?”

INEC proposes budget for 2027 election

Legit.ng earlier reported that INEC proposed a total budget of N873.78 billion for the conduct of the 2027 elections.

INEC chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, stated that preparations for the 2027 polls had already commenced in line with statutory requirements mandating that election funding be appropriated at least 360 days before the date fixed for the exercise.

Source: Legit.ng