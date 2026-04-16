2027 Elections: Why We Attended ADC National Convention, UK Govt Explains
- UK government justifies its officials attending ADC national convention as part of standard diplomatic practice
- UK supports Nigeria's democratic processes through engagement with political and civic stakeholders
- British High Commission emphasizes commitment to credible and peaceful elections in Nigeria
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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide
FCT, Abuja - The government of the United Kingdom has opened up on the reason some of its officials attended the African Democratic Congress (ADC) national convention in Abuja.
Legit.ng reports that the ADC held its national convention on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at the Rainbow Event Centre in the Garki area of Abuja.
The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said attending such engagements is part of standard diplomatic practice.
The FCDO spokesperson said the commission routinely engages political and civic stakeholders in Nigeria.
The official said the commission also supports Nigeria’s democratic institutions and processes “in line with international diplomatic practice”.
As reported by Premium Times, the FCDO spokesperson said attendance at some of its official political events is routine.
The spokesperson stated this while reacting to the ADC leaders' statement that the UK delegation was led by the British High Commission’s Political Secretary, Thomas Samson, and included a Nigerian staff member from the mission, Damilola Oyedele.
“Officials from the British High Commission, like other international missions, are invited to and routinely attend a range of events and meetings, including those hosted by political parties.
“Attendance of these events reflects the UK Government’s commitment to and engagement with the democratic process in Nigeria.”
The UK official said the British government supports credible, inclusive, and peaceful elections in Nigeria.
The FCDO spokesperson explained that it is done through cooperation focused on democratic governance, institutional strengthening, and electoral integrity.
ADC crisis: 4 options facing the opposition party
Nigeria’s African Democratic Congress (ADC) is facing a leadership crisis after INEC withdrew recognition of its top officials.
With the party’s national convention set for April 14, 2026, and election deadlines fast approaching, the ADC must urgently decide its next steps.
From returning to court to mounting public pressure, the opposition party is weighing critical options that could shape its future.
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ADC factional chair raises allegation against Atiku, others
Nafiu Bala Gombe rejected claims that he resigned as ADC's deputy national chairman, insisting the document showing his resignation was forged.
Bala said he resumed office as acting national chairman in line with the party constitution following the resignation of former leaders.
Recall that David Mark challenged Bala’s position in court, but the Court of Appeal dismissed his appeal and upheld Bala’s authority.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.