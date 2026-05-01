Breaking: Zulum Announces APC Governorship Candidate, Presents Him To Shettima

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum presented Engr. Mustafa Gubio as the APC consensus governorship candidate to Vice President Kashim Shettima during a political engagement in Borno state

Vice President Shettima received the delegation of APC stakeholders as discussions focused on party unity and political stability in the state

The development was seen as part of early efforts to consolidate internal cohesion and streamline succession planning within the APC in Borno state

Borno state: Governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum, has formally presented Engr. Mustafa Gubio as the consensus governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to Vice President Kashim Shettima, in a development seen as part of early political alignment within the state.

Zulum presents consensus APC candidate

Zulum Announces APC Governorship Candidate, Presents Him To Shettima

Source: Twitter

The presentation was made during a political engagement in Borno State, where Zulum introduced Engr. Mustafa Gubio as the agreed candidate of the ruling party ahead of future electoral contests.

The move signals growing efforts within the APC to consolidate internal unity and streamline succession planning at the state level.

Shettima receives party delegation

Vice President Kashim Shettima received the delegation during the visit, which brought together key stakeholders of the party in Borno.

The meeting is understood to have focused on strengthening cohesion within the APC and maintaining stability in the state’s political structure.

Tinubu announces preffered candidate ahead of Lagos poll

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has endorsed Lagos state Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, as his preferred candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in Lagos state.

The decision was made during a meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where the President received members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) of the Lagos APC.

Source: Legit.ng