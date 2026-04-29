Ralph Nwosu has warned that the 2027 general elections won't happen without the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on the ballot

The ADC's founding national chairman claimed the party has gathered over 5 million potential members ready to contribute

Nwosu urged commitment from ADC members to defeat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Founding National Chairman of the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ralph Nwosu, has warned that the 2027 general elections will not hold if the party is not on the ballot.

Nwosu said the ADC has already secured the required statistics and numbers to defeat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.

Nwosu vows to kick Tinubu out of Aso Rock in 2027. Photo credit: ADC Youths Champion and Prospective Legislative Summit

Source: UGC

He added that up till Tuesday evening, April 28, 2026, some serving Senators in the ruling APC and other parties were still talking to ADC leadership to join the party.

“Despite the challenges the government in place is deliberately throwing at us, yesterday, some senators decided they are joining the ADC.

"All I know is that Tinubu and Amupitan cannot conduct any election in this country if ADC is not on the ballot."

The ADC founding father stated this on Wednesday in Abuja during the ADC Youths Champion and Prospective Legislative Summit, organised by the office of the National Youth Leader.

This was contained in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

Speaking further, he said:

“The time is over for Tinubu politically, and he must go. The time is over for Akpabio (Senate President), and they must go.

"The statistics are already there in our portal. I think we're already recording over 5 million people who are desirous to pay money and to become members of ADC. By the time the registration closes down, if it has not closed down by today, we will have a minimum of 11 million people who are ready to contribute money.

He urged ADC members to remain committed and steadfast, saying the opposition party has already allocated 50% to young people and women in its constitution.

ADC breaks silence after court judgement

Recall that the ADC spoke out after a Federal High Court ruling unsettled its leadership.

Justice Joyce O. Abdulmalik reportedly ordered the removal of elected but not yet inaugurated State Chairmen.

The ADC insists current State Executives will serve their full tenure while its legal team reviews the judgement.

ADC crisis escalates as Court issues restrain

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered INEC not to recognise or participate in any congress organised by the controversial leadership of the ADC.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the court gave the ruling to bar David Mark and other prominent leaders of the ADC from participating in the activities of the party.

The ruling came amid the leadership crisis rocking the ADC and has got Nigerians talking as the 2027 general elections get closer.

Source: Legit.ng