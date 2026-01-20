Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has claimed that election rigging in Nigeria occurs primarily at polling units, not in Abuja

Baba-Ahmed emphasised the importance of a free, fair, and credible election for the 2027 electoral process

The prominent northern leader called for technology implementation to enhance election transparency and integrity

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, former special adviser on political affairs to President Bola Tinubu, stated that elections in Nigeria are rigged at polling units and collation points.

Speaking on Channels Television’s 'Politics Today' on Tuesday evening, January 20, and monitored by Legit.ng, Baba-Ahmed stated that elections are not rigged from Abuja, the nation’s seat of power.

Ex-Tinubu adviser highlights poll irregularities

He said:

"We've got all these politicians. And these politicians have all the money, and all the money will buy you all the votes.

"There can be a breaking point where the citizens, the voters, says, 'no, I'm sorry, no.'

"But, as I said, it depends really on whether we have a free and fair election. And I'm very reluctant to say, to give a verdict on this. And yet, it is absolutely vital that the 2027 elections are conducted in a free, credible manner. Because if they are not, whatever size the All Progressives Congress (APC) has, if somebody attempts to tamper (and they shouldn't), with all these politicians saying we have all these structures, and we will just simply sleep through the voting day, and come back. They should not tamper with the electoral process."

When asked about the possibility of rigging in the 2027 election, he responded:

"Elections are not rigged from Abuja. They are rigged in the field. They are rigged in polling units, in coalition points, technology that we are trying to see if we can get completely in place between now and 2027, the transmission of elections."

The X video can be watched below:

Legit.ng reports that general elections will be held in Nigeria in early 2027 to elect the president and vice president, members of the senate and house of representatives, state governors, and members of the house of assembly. Incumbent president, Tinubu, is widely expected to run for a second term.

