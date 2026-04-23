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Peter Obi Hosts EU Ambassador, Shares Details of Meeting
Nigeria

Peter Obi Hosts EU Ambassador, Shares Details of Meeting

by  Ololade Olatimehin
3 min read
  • Obi has hosted the European Union Ambassador at his Onitsha residence for a private engagement meeting
  • Discussions have been described as enriching, though specific topics have not been publicly disclosed yet
  • The meeting has drawn reactions online as Nigerians respond to the diplomatic engagement in the online discourse

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Former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi, has said he hosted the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria at his residence in Onitsha on Wednesday, April 22.

Peter Obi hosts eu ambassador in onitsha
Inside Peter Obi’s meeting with EU ambassador as photos and key details emerge on x. Photo: peterobi
Source: Twitter

In a post shared on his X account on the same day, Obi said the meeting was with His Excellency, Mr. Gautier Mignot.

The former presidential candidate explained that they both had what he described as an “enriching meeting.”

According to him, two of them shared useful conversations during the visit.

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No further details were given about the exact topics discussed during the meeting.

As he put it:

"Today, Wednesday, I had the honour and privilege of hosting the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Mr. Gautier Mignot, at my residence in Onitsha. It was an enriching meeting as we shared some useful conversations."

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Nigerians react to "enriching" meeting

As Peter Obi shared details of the meeting alongside photos from the visit, the post quickly drew reactions from many Nigerians. Supporters, critics, and followers showed interest in the engagement between the former governor and the European Union delegation.

@EmekaEzeanya said:

"Onitsha, not Aso Rock. EU Ambassador at PO’s table. No red carpets, no drama, just straight, enriching talk that moves nations. This is what leadership looks like when it’s not auditioning for the cameras. The world is already choosing its partners. Nigeria should too."

@Malc_OE wrote with an attached picture:

"The money you wasted on this meaningless jamboree of a visit could've been used to help the poor people around you with meaningful, life-changing projects. Not like this ultra-ancient water supply project you did in the North."
Peter Obi and the EU ambassador exchanging greetings during a meeting in Onitsha
Peter Obi shares details after hosting EU ambassador Gautier Mignot at his Onitsha residence. Photo: peterobi
Source: Twitter

@JesusOverNaija opined:

"Peter Obi is preparing for his swearing-in ceremony in May 2027 and the job afterwards. All shades of Presidential."

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@seyidoxa said:

"What did you tell him? Can you share a snippet of the video? Video not text. Thank you."

@Pillihpnaed wrote

"He go still visit Atiku dem go give am danshiki. He go still visit Tinubu dem go give am agbada."

@Mmiri_Enwe_Ilo

"When you see a President in the making and the aura he commands without being in office yet, then you can imagine what will happen when he takes full control of the nation. The world will know that Nigeria is back in business, and all Africans will be proud of their giant again. Sanity and credibility will be restored from day one, and the Naira will appreciate by more than 30% against the USD immediately."

Peter Obi discloses why he switches parties

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi explained why he frequently changes political parties. He said he leaves when members abandon principles for transactional politics and personal interests over governance reform.

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Obi, in a recent Arise TV interview, said he left APGA for PDP due to conflict with his successor, Willy Obiano.

He added that even the PDP failed to meet expectations and was described as transactional. Obi insisted he is open to switching parties repeatedly if necessary to promote political change ahead of the 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ololade Olatimehin avatar

Ololade Olatimehin (Editorial Assistant) Olatimehin Ololade is a seasoned communications expert with over 7 years of experience, skilled in content creation, team leadership, and strategic communications, with a proven track record of success in driving engagement and growth. Spearheaded editorial operations, earning two promotions within 2 years (Giantability Media Network). Currently an Editorial Assistant at Legit.ng, covering experts' exclusive comments. Contact me at Olatimehin.ololade@corp.legit.ng

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