The United States Embassy in Abuja and Consulate in Lagos will close for Workers' Day on Friday, May 1, 2026

The closure of the US Embassy offices in Nigeria. Workers' recognised contributions to national development and their dedication

The American embassy's mission includes advancing U.S. interests and protecting American citizens in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The United States Embassy in Nigeria has announced the closure of its Abuja office and Consulate General in Lagos on Friday, May 1, 2026, in observance of Workers' Day holiday.

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria's Ministry of Interior, under the leadership of Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced a public holiday for the Workers' Day (May Day) celebration 2026.Workers'

The US Embassy temporarily shuts Abuja and Lagos Consulates for the Workers' Day celebration. Photo credit: Donald J Trump

Source: Facebook

Minister Tunji-Ojo said workers were responsible for the country's greatness and the respect Nigeria commands.

Services such as visa processing and consular assistance were temporarily suspended. Workers’ Day is marked with rallies and reflection on labour rights, underscoring its relevance on the calendar.

The U.S. Mission Nigeria made this known on Thursday, April 30, 2026, via its X handle @USinNigeria

Legit.ng reports that every 1st of May is set aside to celebrate the dedication and contributions of workers to national development.

The U.S. Embassy is to established advance the interests of the United States.

Its mission is also to serve and protect American citizens in Nigeria.Workers'.

What is the US Embassy in Nigeria?

The US Embassy in Nigeria serves as the diplomatic mission of the United States to the country. It is located in Abuja, the capital city, while the Consulate General operates in Lagos, serving as a key centre for visa services and consular assistance.

The embassy plays a significant role in fostering US-Nigeria relations, focusing on areas such as trade, cultural exchange, security cooperation, and development support. It also provides services to US citizens in Nigeria, ensuring their welfare and addressing their needs.

Through its activities, the embassy supports collaboration and mutual understanding between the two nations by facilitating exchange in various sectors.

US Mission in Nigeria closes embassy, observes Workers' Day on May 1, 2026. Photo credit: @USinNigeria

Source: Original

US Embassy closes Abuja, Lagos offices.

Recall that the United States Embassy in Nigeria said it would close its office in Lagos state and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on July 4, 2025.

The US Mission said the closure of its office in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos was to observe America's Independence Day.

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the temporary closures, with embassy and consulate services currently put on hold.

US Embassy closes offices in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the US Embassy in Nigeria closed its offices on April 18 and April 21 to observe Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Visa processing and routine appointments will be unavailable during this period, with operations resuming after the Easter weekend.

In its tradition, the embassy has advised individuals with urgent travel needs to plan accordingly and check official communication channels for updates.

Source: Legit.ng