Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele has predicted crises within Nigeria's opposition alliance ahead of the 2027 elections

Ayodele claimed that presidential aspirant Peter Obi will leave the opposition coalition, rejecting a vice-presidential offer to pursue his ambitions

Ayodele suggested Seyi Makinde and Rotimi Amaechi as potential VP candidates, issuing caution about their political strategies

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Oke Afa, Lagos State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has said the opposition alliance in Nigeria will face internal crises over political positions.

In a recent statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin and sent to Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele stated that Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will eventually leave the coalition to pursue his political ambition.

Primate Elijah Ayodele suggests Peter Obi may exit the opposition coalition to pursue his political ambition. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

The cleric also claimed that the former Anambra State governor would be offered a vice-presidential (VP) slot, which he would reportedly reject outright.

He said:

“I don’t see Peter Obi staying with the coalition till the end. He will leave them because he won’t actualise his political ambition with them. He will be given a VP slot, which he will outrightly reject.

"He will be the most preferred for the position, but he won’t want it, and this will make him leave to pursue his ambition somewhere else.”

Makinde linked to VP slot prospects

Primate Ayodele also stated that Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde could be next in line for the slot, but may miss the opportunity if caution is not taken.

He added that the incumbent Oyo governor has what it takes to handle the vice-presidential role but risks losing out.

Legit.ng reports that while Makinde has been engaging with presidential aspirants seeking to unseat President Bola Tinubu, he has not officially declared interest in any political office.

Primate Ayodele makes fresh claims ahead of the 2027 elections, stating that Rotimi Amaechi may be offered a key political slot and urging him to accept it. Photo credit: Rt Hon Chibuike R Amaechi

Source: Facebook

Ayodele lists Amaechi as VP choice

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele claimed that Rotimi Amaechi would be the next to be offered the slot, advising him to accept it in order to avoid missing out entirely.

The outspoken cleric said:

“Seyi Makinde is scheming to take the vice president slot, but he may miss it by chance. What is on the ground is serious, but he has all it takes to become a VP candidate, but it’s too late for him.

"Obi will be the most preferred, but he will reject it. The next person who will be invited to take the slot will be Amaechi. If Amaechi is given, he should take it; otherwise, he will miss out completely.”

Read more on the 2027 election:

Boma shares prophecy on Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Abel Boma prophesied that Obi would not secure the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential ticket.

Sharing a prophecy via his verified X account, Prophet Boma stated that "instability" is not helping Obi.

Source: Legit.ng