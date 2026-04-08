INEC Announces 'Most Dangerous Weapon' Against 2027 Election
- INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan warned that misinformation could become the “most dangerous weapon” affecting the 2027 General Election
- Prof. Amupitan highlighted the Electoral Act 2026, stressing equal access for all 22 registered parties and the need for professional broadcasting
- The INEC Chairman urged media organisations to prioritise truth, combat fake news, and rely on INEC’s official platforms for accurate information
FCT, Abuja - The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, has warned broadcast media organisations that the spread of misinformation could become the “most dangerous weapon” capable of influencing the outcome of the 2027 General Election.
The INEC chairman spoke on Tuesday, April 8, at the 81st General Assembly of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria.
Amupitan said the information space has emerged as a critical battleground in modern elections, with false information amplified through unverified broadcasts posing a serious threat to credible polls, Daily Trust reported.
“The greatest threat to credible elections today may no longer be physical disruptions, but the rapid spread of false information through unverified channels,” he said.
Amupitan speaks on electoral law and media responsibility
The INEC Chairman highlighted the Electoral Act 2026, emphasising that political broadcasting must comply with legal provisions guaranteeing equal access for all 22 registered parties. He reminded broadcasters that fairness in airtime allocation is a legal obligation, not a matter of discretion.
Amupitan also warned against the use of abusive, inflammatory, or divisive language capable of inciting ethnic, religious, or sectional tensions.
“Irresponsible broadcasting can undermine national cohesion and destabilise the electoral process. Media practitioners must uphold professionalism at all times,” he said.
He further reminded broadcasters of the mandatory 24-hour “cooling-off period” before Election Day, during which all political campaigns and advertisements are prohibited to allow voters to make informed decisions free from last-minute manipulation.
Challenges in the media landscape
Acknowledging the constitutional guarantee of freedom of expression, Amupitan stressed that such freedom must operate within the law, noting that airwaves are a public resource that imposes responsibility on both regulators and media operators.
He raised concerns over regulatory overlaps, enforcement gaps, and the convergence of traditional and digital media, which have made monitoring more complex.
Amupitan also highlighted perceived advantages for incumbents in state-owned media and the commercialisation of political airtime, warning that these practices could disadvantage smaller parties.
“Stronger collaboration, clear legal definitions, improved fact-checking, and transparency in political advertising are needed to safeguard the level playing field,” he said.
Amupitan demands action from media professionals
Amupitan urged broadcasters to prioritise truth and professionalism over profit, verify information before dissemination, and actively combat fake news.
He also encouraged media organisations to mobilise citizens to participate in elections and rely on INEC’s official platforms for accurate electoral information.
“The credibility of the 2027 General Election will depend not only on logistics and technology but also on the integrity of the information environment,” he added, stressing the overriding interest of Nigeria’s democracy.
The INEC Chairman reaffirmed the complementary roles of INEC and the National Broadcasting Commission in ensuring responsible political broadcasting, promising continued engagement with designated Commission spokespersons to support transparency and fair coverage.
INEC receives petition from ADC
Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has received a formal petition from the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), intensifying the party’s standoff with the electoral body.
The petition, submitted on Wednesday by the party’s National Secretary, Rauf Aregbesola, was officially received by INEC National Commissioner, Abdullahi Zuru.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944