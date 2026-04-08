INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan warned that misinformation could become the “most dangerous weapon” affecting the 2027 General Election

Prof. Amupitan highlighted the Electoral Act 2026, stressing equal access for all 22 registered parties and the need for professional broadcasting

The INEC Chairman urged media organisations to prioritise truth, combat fake news, and rely on INEC’s official platforms for accurate information

FCT, Abuja - The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, has warned broadcast media organisations that the spread of misinformation could become the “most dangerous weapon” capable of influencing the outcome of the 2027 General Election.

The INEC chairman spoke on Tuesday, April 8, at the 81st General Assembly of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria.

INEC Chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan warns that fake news poses a serious threat to the 2027 polls. Photo credit: @inechq

Source: Facebook

Amupitan said the information space has emerged as a critical battleground in modern elections, with false information amplified through unverified broadcasts posing a serious threat to credible polls, Daily Trust reported.

“The greatest threat to credible elections today may no longer be physical disruptions, but the rapid spread of false information through unverified channels,” he said.

Amupitan speaks on electoral law and media responsibility

The INEC Chairman highlighted the Electoral Act 2026, emphasising that political broadcasting must comply with legal provisions guaranteeing equal access for all 22 registered parties. He reminded broadcasters that fairness in airtime allocation is a legal obligation, not a matter of discretion.

Amupitan also warned against the use of abusive, inflammatory, or divisive language capable of inciting ethnic, religious, or sectional tensions.

“Irresponsible broadcasting can undermine national cohesion and destabilise the electoral process. Media practitioners must uphold professionalism at all times,” he said.

He further reminded broadcasters of the mandatory 24-hour “cooling-off period” before Election Day, during which all political campaigns and advertisements are prohibited to allow voters to make informed decisions free from last-minute manipulation.

Challenges in the media landscape

Acknowledging the constitutional guarantee of freedom of expression, Amupitan stressed that such freedom must operate within the law, noting that airwaves are a public resource that imposes responsibility on both regulators and media operators.

He raised concerns over regulatory overlaps, enforcement gaps, and the convergence of traditional and digital media, which have made monitoring more complex.

Amupitan also highlighted perceived advantages for incumbents in state-owned media and the commercialisation of political airtime, warning that these practices could disadvantage smaller parties.

“Stronger collaboration, clear legal definitions, improved fact-checking, and transparency in political advertising are needed to safeguard the level playing field,” he said.

Amupitan demands action from media professionals

Amupitan urged broadcasters to prioritise truth and professionalism over profit, verify information before dissemination, and actively combat fake news.

He also encouraged media organisations to mobilise citizens to participate in elections and rely on INEC’s official platforms for accurate electoral information.

INEC’s Prof. Joash Amupitan highlights the danger of fake news to the credibility of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @inechq

Source: Twitter

“The credibility of the 2027 General Election will depend not only on logistics and technology but also on the integrity of the information environment,” he added, stressing the overriding interest of Nigeria’s democracy.

The INEC Chairman reaffirmed the complementary roles of INEC and the National Broadcasting Commission in ensuring responsible political broadcasting, promising continued engagement with designated Commission spokespersons to support transparency and fair coverage.

INEC receives petition from ADC

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has received a formal petition from the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), intensifying the party’s standoff with the electoral body.

The petition, submitted on Wednesday by the party’s National Secretary, Rauf Aregbesola, was officially received by INEC National Commissioner, Abdullahi Zuru.

Source: Legit.ng