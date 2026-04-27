Prophet Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has predicted trouble for some governors after the 2027 general elections

Nigeria's electoral body, INEC, recently rescheduled the 2027 governorship elections in several Nigerian states to February 6

Political stakeholder Mike Igini urged the opposition to push for the amendment of the controversial Electoral Act provisions

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kano, Kano State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Prophet Elijah Ayodele, leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has said 'not every governor in Nigeria will smile after the 2027 elections'.

In a recent statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and sent to Legit.ng, Prophet Ayodele mentioned some of the states he claimed would be affected.

Prophet Elijah Ayodele says several serving governors will not be victorious after the 2027 elections, listing states that may be affected. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

He said:

“Not every governor will smile after the election. The following state governors are Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Sokoto, Kano, and Kaduna.”

Legit.ng reports that all the states mentioned by Prophet Ayodele are currently governed by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The states are highlighted below:

Kano (Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf) Kaduna (Governor Uba Sani) Rivers (Governor Siminalayi Fubara) Akwa Ibom (Governor Umo Eno) Sokoto (Governor Ahmad Aliyu)

When is 2027 governorship election?

Legit.ng recals that in February, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) brought forward the dates for the 2027 general elections following the enactment of a new Electoral Act.

INEC said the state Houses of Assembly and governorship elections have been rescheduled to Saturday, February 6, 2027.

The elections were earlier fixed for March 6, 2027, respectively, under the repealed Electoral Act, 2022.

Muslim faithful had also raised concerns that the previous timelines would coincide with the fasting month of Ramadan and could affect voter turnout.

INEC said the adjustment became necessary after the repeal of the 2022 law and the enactment of the Electoral Act, 2026, which introduced changes to statutory timelines for pre-election and electoral activities.

The commission has also reviewed the timeline of activities for the 2027 elections.

Nigerians prepare to vote in the governorship elections on February 6, 2027. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

Igini urges electoral law amendments

Meanwhile, Mike Igini, a former INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, has urged opposition political parties to immediately demand amendments to controversial provisions of the Electoral Act 2026 ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to Premium Times in a report on Monday, April 27, Igini made the call in a speech delivered at an opposition party’s convention held in Ibadan, Oyo State, on April 25.

His intervention comes amid growing coalition talks among opposition parties, which recently resolved to field a single candidate against President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Igini specifically asked political parties to approach the National Assembly to revisit provisions of the Electoral Act he described as “obnoxious and very controversial.”

Read more on 2027 election:

Kano governor plays down ADC's chances

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Yusuf boldly declared that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) can never win the 2027 elections in Kano State.

Governor Yusuf expressed confidence in winning his reelection under the platform of the ruling APC.

The governor said his administration is doing its best to deliver dividends of democracy to the people of the northwest state.

Source: Legit.ng