President Bola Tinubu should be prepared to face a major challenge from the opposition in the 2027 election, as the coalition leaders took major resolutions

The resolutions were disclosed in a communique released after the national summit of opposition political party leaders held in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, on Saturday, April 25

Prominent among the opposition parties present at the summit were the factions of the PDP and that of the ADC ahead of the 2027 general elections

Opposition leaders in the country on Saturday, April 25, held a national summit of opposition political party leaders in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, in their bid to sack President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

The summit, which was attended by a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), was convened by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state.

Coalition moves to sack President Bola Tinubu in 2027 Photo Credit: @OfficialPDPNig, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

At the event, the opposition leaders made several resolutions at the summit according to a communique released by Bolaji Abdullahi, the spokesperson of the factional ADC on the same day.

However, four points made in the communique are explained below:

One candidate for the 2027 elections

The opposition leaders vowed to contest in the 2027 presidential elections irrespective of the plot of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Tinubu to impose a one-party system on the country.

According to the comminuque, the opposition planned to present one candidate for the 2027 general elections to actualise their dream of sacking President Tinubu in the election.

INEC chairman to resign

The coalition also called for the resignation of the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Joash Ojo Amupitan, saying he cannot deliver free, fair, transparent and credible 2027 elections.

The coalition maintained their earlier position that Amupitan has "shown bias and partisanship in favour of the ruling APC, should not conduct the 2027 general elections as Nigerians across board have lost confidence in him and his capacity to guarantee the required neutrality."

Amendment of the Electoral Act 2026

Also, the opposition called for the amendment of the 2026 Electoral Act with immediate effect, alleging that it threatened the sanctity and integrity of the 2027 general elections. The statement reads in part:

"That the National Assembly should immediately review the Electoral Act, 2026 to remove all sections that threaten the sanctity and integrity of the elections and run counter to constitutional provisions."

Release of detained opposition leaders

The opposition leaders also called for the release of opposition leaders who are currently in detention with immediate effect, adding that they should be allowed to exercise their fundamental human right to participate in the party primaries.

Currently, Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, is facing financial misappropriation with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and he is currently in the detention of the anti-graft agency.

You can read the full communique on X here:

Makinde withdraws the honour bestowed on Wike

Legit.ng earlier reported that Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, and his former ally, now the minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, have taken their rift to the next level.

In a new twist, Makinde renamed a popular road, which he had earlier named after the minister, a development that elicited mixed reactions.

Makinde and Wike, who worked together ahead of the 2023 general elections, have been at loggerheads over the control of the leadership of the PDP.

Source: Legit.ng