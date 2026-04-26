Peter Gregory Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso may pursue a joint presidential ticket for the upcoming 2027 presidential election

The two men's reported alliance focuses on securing northern support through a one-term power rotation deal

A newly-formed pro-Obi-Kwankwaso group, 'OK Movement', aims to galvanise support amid Nigeria's lingering challenges

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, former Governors Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso have intensified moves to secure a joint presidential ticket on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) by rallying northern leaders around a one-term power rotation deal.

As reported on Sunday, April 26, 2026, by The Punch, multiple party sources said the duo were pushing a “one-term” agenda to persuade key stakeholders in the North to back their alliance and shift support away from former Vice President Atiku Abubakar ahead of the party’s primaries.

Obi and Kwankwaso step up talks for a joint 2027 ticket as they push a one-term rotation deal to win northern support ahead of the ADC primaries. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso

Source: Facebook

Obi, Kwankwaso 'push one-term deal'

The renewed consultations, according to insiders, are part of a broader strategy by the two camps to consolidate northern backing for a southern presidency in 2027, with Obi projected to serve a single term if the arrangement succeeds.

In 2025, Obi, a former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, affirmed his vow to serve only one four-year term if elected president of Nigeria, describing the promise as “sacrosanct” and anchored on his vision of impactful, accountable leadership.

In a statement posted on his official Facebook page, Obi dismissed scepticism surrounding his one-term pledge, insisting that transformative leadership does not require prolonged occupation of office, but rather focus, integrity, and the political will to deliver real change.

Referencing leaders such as Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy, and Nelson Mandela, Peter Obi said history had proven that greatness in leadership is not measured by the length of time in power, but by the quality and purpose of service rendered.

Amid the fresh twist, an insider disclosed:

“We have been convincing some northern leaders to accept Obi’s one-term proposal and support him. RMK (Kwankwaso) is working on this, and some of our leaders in the North have genuinely thrown their weight behind him.

“From our end, the committee set up by Obi and Kwankwaso on their joint ticket is making plans to formalise Obi’s one-term promise and make it public. Kwankwaso too is driving the one-term promise among northern leaders, but I think he needs to do more on Obi’s part to ensure that ‘an agreement is an agreement.’"

Similarly, an ex-member of the House of Representatives from Kwara State and a supporter of Atiku’s presidential ambition, who spoke on condition of anonymity, acknowledged the Obi-Kwankwaso move to convince northern leaders to support their plan.

Supporters unveil movement for Obi-Kwankwaso ticket

Recall on Monday, April 20, supporters of Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso launched the “OK Movement” to mobilise support for a possible joint ticket of the two politicians ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a statement issued, Justin Ijeh, the movement’s national publicity secretary, announced the appointment of members into the national executive council, zonal, and state structures.

Supporters push growing calls for a Peter Obi–Rabiu Kwankwaso alliance ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Ijeh said the movement was launched in response to growing public dissatisfaction with the nation’s “worsening” economy.

The statement reads, according to The Cable:

“Nigeria stands at a defining crossroads. Today, as our people endure the weight of unprecedented economic hardship, the soaring cost of living, and the persistent shadow of insecurity, the Obi–Kwankwaso (OK) Movement formally announces the unveiling of its national and state structures.

“This is more than a political milestone; it is the birth of a coordinated, nationwide engine for systemic reform and national rebirth."

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'Muslim Ummah won't vote for Obi' - Omokri

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Reno Omokri, a prominent social media personality, has said Muslims in Nigeria “will never vote” for Obi “whether as president or vice president.”

In a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, Omokri said Obi has not disavowed his alleged planned religious war against Muslims.

Source: Legit.ng