A viral claim stated that the Sultan of Sokoto visited IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in prison

Fact-checkers confirmed no evidence of the claimed prison visit by the Sultan

Sultanate Council official calls the allegation regarding the visit false

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Sokoto State - A Facebook user claimed that the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, visited the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, at the Sokoto Correctional Centre.

In the video, it is claimed that the Sultan discussed the appeal of Kanu’s sentence over terrorism-related charges.

Sultan's alleged visit to Nnamdi Kanu in prison debunked. Photo credit: Nnnamdi Kanu/Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar

Source: UGC

According to the video, the Sultan urged Kanu to abandon calls for secession and support a united Nigeria.

The video caption reads:

“Sultan of Sokoto visited Mazi Nnamdi Kanu today, asking for dialogue, a few days after the federal government cross-appealed Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to a death sentence. Asked Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to say no to separation and unite as one for a better Nigeria.”

Kanu was convicted on November 20, 2025, after his arrest and subsequent return to Nigeria from Kenya in 2021.

Verification

A fact-checking platform, DUBAWA, reported that no credible news report, official statement, photograph, or video showed the Sultan visiting Kanu at the Sokoto Correctional Centre.

There were no reports of the alleged prison visit across major Nigerian media organisations and the Sultanate Council Media Team.

A member of the Sultanate Council, the District Head of Kilgori, Muhammad Jabbi, dismissed the claim as false.

Jabbi said the Sultan did not visit the Biafria agitator in prison, and no such engagement took place.

Conclusion

The claim that the Sultan visited Mazi Kanu in Sokoto prison is false and unfounded.

The alleged discussion to appeal and persuade the IPOB leader to abandon its calls for secession never took place.

Did Israel’s Parliament support Nnamdi Kanu’s release?

Recall that a viral Facebook video claimed that 70 members of Israel’s parliament backed Biafra and called for Nnamdi Kanu’s release.

The post quickly gained traction online, drawing thousands of views and supportive comments from Biafran sympathisers.

However, closer investigation showed no evidence that the Israeli parliament has ever discussed or endorsed Biafra.

Did UN give Tinubu 60 days to release Nnamdi Kanu?

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a viral Facebook video circulated claims that the United Nations issued a 60-day ultimatum to the Nigerian government over Nnamdi Kanu's detention.

Social media users expressed mixed reactions, with some welcoming the claims and others dismissing them as false and misleading.

Nigerian fact-checking organisation DUBAWA established that the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention lacked the power to issue ultimatums or enforce sanctions and that the claims were false.

Source: Legit.ng