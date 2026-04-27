Peter Obi met with former President Goodluck Jonathan to discuss the 2027 elections

South East leaders joined Obi for a closed-door consultation on Nigeria's future

Obi downplayed endorsement talk, focusing on strategic discussions with Jonathan

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and some South East leaders visited Former President Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja.

Peter Obi and the South East leaders held a closed-door meeting with Jonathan at the former president’s house on Monday evening, April 27, 2026.

Peter Obi consults with Goodluck Jonathan amidst 2027 election strategies. Photo credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

The South East leaders include former Enugu State governor, Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo; former Imo State governor, Achike Udenwa; former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Onyema Ugochukwu; Senator Victor Umeh, among others.

As reported by Daily Trust, the 2027 African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential aspirant said they consulted with Jonathan over the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on endorsement, he said:

“We’re not talking about an endorsement yet. When I become a candidate, I’ll come back for endorsement. He wishes the country well. We are here to consult with him.

“We, some notable South East leaders, have come in consultation to our respected former President Goodluck Jonathan. That’s basically what it is. It is on the 2027 elections, and it is all about Nigeria."

The former Anambra state governor said Jonathan's wish is that there will be free, fair, and credible elections in 2027.

Obi said the visit to Jonathan is similar to that of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former President Ibrahim Babangida, and others.

“They are fathers now. They are not defecting. They are not involved. But we need to consult them, because especially someone like him (Jonathan), who served the country very faithfully, focused, and did what is expected in a democracy in this declining situation.”

Peter Obi holds closed-door meeting with PDP governor

Recall that Obi met with Governor Bala Mohammed in Bauchi State to discuss his 2027 presidential ambitions.

The closed-door meeting includes Igbo elders and African Democratic Congress (ADC) senators, highlighting regional support for Obi's candidacy.

Obi's engagement with local leaders reflected his strategic moves ahead of the upcoming 2027 presidential election.

Read more stories on Peter Obi:

Peter Obi visits Kwankwaso ahead of 2027 elections

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi and Governor Seyi Makinde met with Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso in Kano amid 2027 election discussions.

The political leaders spark excitement among Nigerians regarding potential political alliances ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Public reactions highlight the significance of this meeting, raising hopes for a united front against poor governance.

Source: Legit.ng