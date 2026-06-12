The UK military, also known as the UK Army or British Army, has displayed the amount earned daily by some of its soldiers

Details made available online show that lance corporals, recruits, sergeants, and privates earn a certain amount every day

The amounts earned in the UK Army have also been converted to Nigerian naira for accuracy and better understanding

The British Army, also known as the UK Army or the UK military, has published a detailed report that shows the amount a recruit, private, lance corporal, corporal, and sergeant earns in a single day.

The personnel of the UK military enjoy a lot of benefits as detailed on the website and published in a report by Legit.ng.

UK military publishes report on daily pay of soldiers in different ranks. Photo Source: The British Army

Source: TikTok

UK army publishes daily pay of soldiers

While the high annual pay of military personnel in the UK continues to get the attention of many people, a report showing the amount each of these military personnel earns daily has surfaced.

On the British Army website, information shows that each of the military personnel is paid in pounds, which is the official currency of the United Kingdom government.

The amount earned daily by each of the officers mentioned above is as follows:

No. 1 Recruits in the UK Army

Recruits, who are soldiers who recently enlisted into the military, earn decent pay daily as shown on the portal.

The UK Army website revealed that a recruit earns a total of £63.27 in a single day.

In Nigerian currency, this amount equals ₦115,544.

No. 2 Private in the UK Army

For the private, they fall in the same pay grade as the recruit in terms of pay, according to available information on the website of the UK military.

A private takes home £63.27, which in naira equals ₦115,544.

UK military reveals how much soldiers earn daily by rank. Photo Source: The British Army

Source: Twitter

No. 3 Lance Corporal in the UK Army

It is public knowledge in the military that the higher an individual progresses in rank, the higher the pay.

This is the case in the UK military, as it shows that the pay of a lance corporal is not only different but also higher than what is paid to officers below his rank daily.

The daily pay of a lance corporal in the UK Army is a total sum of £81.89. When this is converted to Nigerian currency, it shows that he takes home a total of ₦149,547 every single day.

No. 4 Corporal in the UK Army

As high in rank as the lance corporal is, a corporal is higher, as they are not in the same rank; hence, they do not enjoy the same pay.

Information on the UK army website shows that a corporal in the British Army is paid a total of £95.06 per day. In naira, it is a sum of ₦173,607.

No. 5 Sergeant in the UK Army

The sergeant in the UK military is above the ranks of lance corporal, corporal, private, and recruit, hence it is understandable that they enjoy a higher daily pay.

Daily, information shows that a sergeant in the UK military earns a total of £106.73 per day as an officer. In naira, the amount is worth ₦194,914.

In a similar report, Legit.ng reported that the United Kingdom military has published the annual salaries of some of its commissioned officers, including officer cadets, second lieutenants, captains, and majors.

The figures, which were also converted from pounds to Nigerian naira, show how pay increases with rank, with majors earning the highest among the listed officers.

UK army publishes salary of recruits, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the yearly salary of army personnel in the United Kingdom military has been revealed, showing how much recruits, privates, lance corporals, corporals, and sergeants earn based on their ranks.

The figures, published on the official UK military website, show that pay increases with rank, with amounts also converted from pounds to naira for better understanding.

Source: Legit.ng