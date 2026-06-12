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June 12: Tinubu Confers National Honours on 50 Nigerians; Full List Emerges
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June 12: Tinubu Confers National Honours on 50 Nigerians; Full List Emerges

by  Ololade Olatimehin
3 min read
  • President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has conferred national honours on 50 Nigerians for pro-democracy roles on June 12
  • The honourees included journalists, civil rights activists and senior military officers linked to the democracy struggle
  • Tinubu equally noted the sacrifices of the awardees and linked June 12 to democratic identity and progress

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President Bola Tinubu has conferred national honours on 50 Nigerians recognised for their roles in Nigeria’s pro-democracy struggle.

The honours, announced during the 2026 Democracy Day celebration, went to journalists, civil rights leaders and senior military officers associated with the resistance against military rule.

50 Nigerians honoured by Tinubu for roles in June 12 struggle and Nigeria’s democratic journey.
Democracy Day: Tinubu recognises 50 Nigerians who fought for June 12 democratic freedom. Photo: officialABAT
Source: Twitter

Speaking during his Democracy Day address on Friday, June 12, Tinubu termed the date a historic moment in Nigeria’s story. According to him, it stands for more than an election and remains central to the country’s democratic identity.

He said Nigerians who now enjoy democratic rule have a responsibility to protect and strengthen the institutions built through the sacrifices of those who fought for change.

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Tinubu: Democracy must deliver economic gains

The president, who argued that honouring those figures should go beyond ceremonies, said democracy must translate into real improvements in people’s lives through justice, accountability, opportunities for young people and better economic conditions.

Referring to the June 12 movement, Tinubu said political freedom had already been won, but stressed that the next challenge is economic progress and shared prosperity.

He also praised the awardees for the personal cost many paid during the struggle, saying they “suffered persecution, endured indignities, exile, incarceration, and, at times, solitary confinement, so that we have democracy today”.

Tinubu added that while previous generations delivered independence and democratic rule, the current generation must focus on building prosperity.

Full list of the awardees below:

  1. Barrister Ayoka Lawani
  2. Tunde Fagbenle
  3. Oladele Alake
  4. Olatunji Bello
  5. Louis Odion
  6. Segun Babatope
  7. Sam Omatseye
  8. Sir Ademola Osinubi
  9. Bola Bolawole
  10. Lade Bonuola
  11. Femi Kusa
  12. Debo Adeniran
  13. Chief Ayo Opadokun
  14. Chief Ralph Obiora
  15. Ose Osayande
  16. Barrister Osa Director
  17. Prof. Sylvester Odion-Akhaine
  18. Dr Arthur Nwankwo (Posthumous)
  19. Dr Osagie Obayuwana
  20. Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin
  21. Barrister Titus Mann
  22. Joe Igbokwe
  23. Richard Akinnola
  24. Ben Charles-Obi (Posthumous)
  25. George Mbah
  26. Dr Niran Malaolu
  27. Major-General Ishola Williams (rtd)
  28. Femi Aborisade
  29. Jenkins Alumona
  30. Gbemiga Ogunleye
  31. Muyiwa Adekeye
  32. Babajide Kolade-Otitoju
  33. Ike Okonta

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Democracy Day: Tinubu recognises 50 Nigerians who fought for June 12 democratic freedom.
50 Nigerians honoured by Tinubu for roles in June 12 struggle and Nigeria’s democratic journey. Photo: NigeriaStories
Source: Twitter

Honours were also conferred on soldier-democrats who played a part in the June 12 struggle:

  1. Major General MA Garba
  2. Brigadier General Lawal Jaafaru Isa
  3. Col Umar Farouk Ahmed;
  4. Col Sambo Dasuki;
  5. Col Lawan Gwadabe;
  6. Brigadier Jonathan Ndam Temlong
  7. Col Musa Shehu;
  8. Major General Chris Eze;
  9. Major General Harris Dzarma;
  10. Col Isa Jibrin;
  11. Maj. General Joseph Oshanupin;
  12. Col Olusegun Oloruntoba, Olugbede of Gbede Kingdom)
  13. Lieutenant Colonel Happy Kefas Bulus
  14. Col J Okai;
  15. Col Emmanuel Ndubueze;
  16. Lt Col Yakubu Muazu
  17. Brigadier Yahaya Abubakar, the Current Etsu Nupe, who is already the holder of the CFR title.

Tinubu renames Kaduna petroleum institute

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu renamed the Institute of Petroleum Studies in Kaduna after the late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, in recognition of his contributions to Nigeria’s democratic development.

The institution will now be known as the General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua University of Geological Sciences and Engineering Technology, with a focus on geological sciences and engineering programmes.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ololade Olatimehin avatar

Ololade Olatimehin (Editorial Assistant) Olatimehin Ololade is a seasoned communications expert with over 7 years of experience, skilled in content creation, team leadership, and strategic communications, with a proven track record of success in driving engagement and growth. Spearheaded editorial operations, earning two promotions within 2 years (Giantability Media Network). Currently an Editorial Assistant at Legit.ng. She holds a B.Sc. and an M.Sc. in Mass Communication from UNILAG and NOUN, respectively. Contact me at Olatimehin.ololade@corp.legit.ng

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