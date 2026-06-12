President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has conferred national honours on 50 Nigerians for pro-democracy roles on June 12

The honourees included journalists, civil rights activists and senior military officers linked to the democracy struggle

Tinubu equally noted the sacrifices of the awardees and linked June 12 to democratic identity and progress

President Bola Tinubu has conferred national honours on 50 Nigerians recognised for their roles in Nigeria’s pro-democracy struggle.

The honours, announced during the 2026 Democracy Day celebration, went to journalists, civil rights leaders and senior military officers associated with the resistance against military rule.

Democracy Day: Tinubu recognises 50 Nigerians who fought for June 12 democratic freedom. Photo: officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Speaking during his Democracy Day address on Friday, June 12, Tinubu termed the date a historic moment in Nigeria’s story. According to him, it stands for more than an election and remains central to the country’s democratic identity.

He said Nigerians who now enjoy democratic rule have a responsibility to protect and strengthen the institutions built through the sacrifices of those who fought for change.

Tinubu: Democracy must deliver economic gains

The president, who argued that honouring those figures should go beyond ceremonies, said democracy must translate into real improvements in people’s lives through justice, accountability, opportunities for young people and better economic conditions.

Referring to the June 12 movement, Tinubu said political freedom had already been won, but stressed that the next challenge is economic progress and shared prosperity.

He also praised the awardees for the personal cost many paid during the struggle, saying they “suffered persecution, endured indignities, exile, incarceration, and, at times, solitary confinement, so that we have democracy today”.

Tinubu added that while previous generations delivered independence and democratic rule, the current generation must focus on building prosperity.

Full list of the awardees below:

Barrister Ayoka Lawani Tunde Fagbenle Oladele Alake Olatunji Bello Louis Odion Segun Babatope Sam Omatseye Sir Ademola Osinubi Bola Bolawole Lade Bonuola Femi Kusa Debo Adeniran Chief Ayo Opadokun Chief Ralph Obiora Ose Osayande Barrister Osa Director Prof. Sylvester Odion-Akhaine Dr Arthur Nwankwo (Posthumous) Dr Osagie Obayuwana Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin Barrister Titus Mann Joe Igbokwe Richard Akinnola Ben Charles-Obi (Posthumous) George Mbah Dr Niran Malaolu Major-General Ishola Williams (rtd) Femi Aborisade Jenkins Alumona Gbemiga Ogunleye Muyiwa Adekeye Babajide Kolade-Otitoju Ike Okonta

50 Nigerians honoured by Tinubu for roles in June 12 struggle and Nigeria’s democratic journey. Photo: NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Honours were also conferred on soldier-democrats who played a part in the June 12 struggle:

Major General MA Garba Brigadier General Lawal Jaafaru Isa Col Umar Farouk Ahmed; Col Sambo Dasuki; Col Lawan Gwadabe; Brigadier Jonathan Ndam Temlong Col Musa Shehu; Major General Chris Eze; Major General Harris Dzarma; Col Isa Jibrin; Maj. General Joseph Oshanupin; Col Olusegun Oloruntoba, Olugbede of Gbede Kingdom) Lieutenant Colonel Happy Kefas Bulus Col J Okai; Col Emmanuel Ndubueze; Lt Col Yakubu Muazu Brigadier Yahaya Abubakar, the Current Etsu Nupe, who is already the holder of the CFR title.

Tinubu renames Kaduna petroleum institute

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu renamed the Institute of Petroleum Studies in Kaduna after the late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, in recognition of his contributions to Nigeria’s democratic development.

The institution will now be known as the General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua University of Geological Sciences and Engineering Technology, with a focus on geological sciences and engineering programmes.

Source: Legit.ng