Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf asserted that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) cannot win the 2027 elections in Kano State

Yusuf champions the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s achievements and promises further development if re-elected

Governor labels ADC and other parties as 'jokers' lacking electoral viability in Kano

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has boldly declared that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) can never win the 2027 elections in Kano State.

Governor Yusuf expressed confidence in winning his reelection under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

The governor said his administration is doing its best to deliver dividends of democracy to the people of the northwest state.

“You have, in the last two to three years, seen our efforts. If you give us another mandate, we will surely do more in terms of empowerment, Infrastructural development, education, which is our centre stage policy, health, and agriculture with portable water supply across Kano.”

As reported by Daily Trust, Yusuf said this while addressing a large crowd of the party’s supporters at the Government House, Kano.

According to Governor Yusuf, the ADC is a party of jokers, which lacks what it takes to win an election in Kano.

“There was only one term in the NNPP, and we will go for a second term in the APC. As for the ADC that they moved to, it will never have even a single term.

“Kano and Nigeria are solidly behind APC, and APC is the only winning Party; therefore, Nigerians and indeed Kano people should not be carried away by the euphoria of so-called ADC and other parties.

“ADC, NNPP, and any other parties are a part of the jokers who could not make any meaningful political gains despite their groupings.

Former Kano deputy governor resigns from APC

Recall that former Kano state deputy governor and 2023 APC governorship candidate Nasiru Gawuna resigned from the party.

Gawuna described his resignation as voluntary and personal in a letter to the APC chairman of Gawuna Ward.

He expressed gratitude to the party while withholding details of his next political move.

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Kano: 8 Reps members dump NNPP for APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that eight Kano House of Representatives members switched allegiance from NNPP to APC during a plenary session on Tuesday.

The defection was formally announced at the Green Chamber, with Speaker Tajudeen Abbas presiding over proceedings.

Governor Abba Yusuf and ex-Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano state witnessed the lawmakers’ official party transition.

Source: Legit.ng