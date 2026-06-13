Two ISWAP members, including a bomb-making specialist, surrendered to the Nigerian troops in Yobe State

Their surrender marks a significant victory for security forces combating Boko Haram and ISWAP in the north-east region

Insurgents could reveal critical information on bomb factories and logistical routes for terrorist operations

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Yobe State - Two suspected senior Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) members have surrendered to troops in Yobe state.

The ISWAP bomb-making specialist and senior commander surrendered to troops of the 159 Battalion on Monday, June 8, 2026, in Geidam, Yobe state.

As reported by TheCable, Zagozola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication, said military sources identified the alleged insurgents as Abu Umar and Ismail Mohammed.

Makama said the development is a major win for security forces battling Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgents across the Lake Chad region.

“Military sources described Abu Umar as a renowned ISWAP engineer and specialist in the construction and deployment of Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (VBIEDs), commonly known as car bombs.

“The sources noted that specialists involved in the design and deployment of improvised explosive devices occupy critical positions within terrorist organisations because they provide the technical expertise required to conduct high-profile attacks against military formations, civilian targets and strategic infrastructure.”

According to Makama, sources said Mohammed was a commander operating in the Baa Shuwa area of the Timbuktu Triangle.

The military sources said the surrendered insurgents could help security agencies identify bomb factories, storage facilities, training locations, and logistic routes used by insurgents.

“The surrender of Abu Umar is particularly significant because Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Devices have historically been among the deadliest weapons deployed by terrorist groups in the North-East."

Defence HQ warns of possible Boko Haram, ISWAP attacks.

Recall that Defence Headquarters warned of potential Eid-el-Kabir attacks in North-East by Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters.

The military deploys troops and enhances security measures to safeguard against possible terrorist activities during celebrations.

Residents are advised to stay vigilant, avoid crowded areas, and report suspicious activities to prevent any security breaches.

ISWAP leader afraid to accept new ISIS appointment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that ISWAP is facing one of its most serious leadership crises in recent years after the death of senior commander Abubakar Mainok during a joint Nigeria–United States counterterrorism operation.

Intelligence reports suggest that Ba’a Shuwa, tipped by ISIS central command in Iraq to step into a broader leadership role, has shown reluctance to accept the position.

Analysts warn that the uncertainty over succession could weaken ISWAP’s coordination across the Lake Chad basin, even as the group remains capable of adapting and reorganising.

Source: Legit.ng