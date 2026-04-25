The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna as the chairman of its Ekiti State governorship election campaign council, a move that signalled the party's move to consolidate its push ahead of the forthcoming election.

Ajibola Basiru, the APC national secretary, announced the development in a letter signed and dated April 24, 2026. In the letter, Basiru noted that the governor's appointment was in recognition of his leadership records and roles in advancing the objectives of the party.

APC appoints Governor Uba Sani as chairman of its Ekiti governorship election campaign council Photo Credit: @ubasanius

Source: Twitter

Channels TV reported that the letter was addressed to the Kaduna State government house and expressed confidence in the ability of the governor to coordinate the campaign activities and gather support for the APC in Ekiti State.

The party also invited the governor to the flag-off of its official campaign, which was scheduled for Monday, April 27 in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

However, the development has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Adetunji Adewolu said Ekiti is a strong test for the party:

"APC said, 'We need experience…' and they went shopping in Kaduna. Now the real question is, can Uba Sani export winning tactics to Ekiti, or is this about optics before strategy? Ekiti no be small test."

Ọlánrèwájú Ìdòwú commended the appointment of Governor Sani:

"Having this amiable governor of Kaduna state as the Chairman of the Ekiti State Election Campaign Council doesn't come as a surprise because if you look closely, Governor Uba Sani has been doing excellently well, and the people of his state are genuinely behind him. I believe his experience and aura will help the incumbent governor of Ekiti retain his seat by God's grace."

Elon Musk of Apètê faulted the opposition tactic:

"They are turning the game around, and the opposition is still playing the blame game. They are forming a circus that won't even wait for the election to come before they dismantle the party. I don't really know what is wrong with you all."

O.P. JiRI commented on the alliance between the North and South:

"North managing South. South trusting North. Maybe Nigeria is not as divided as they want us to believe."

Mohamed Garba criticised the APC government:

"Appointments for campaigns are fast; appointments for solving insecurity and poverty are slow."

Borngreat condemned the appointment:

"He should face Kaduna Shaa, because the work in Kaduna is more than the Ekiti campaign ooo."

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Source: Legit.ng