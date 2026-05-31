Nigeria’s 2027 presidential race is already heating up as parties unveil their flagbearers

With primaries concluded and consensus deals struck, the stage is set for a fiercely contested election

The Independent National Electoral Commission has warned that parties must meet the May 30 deadline or risk being excluded from the ballot

Nigeria’s 2027 presidential race is taking shape as political parties unveil their candidates ahead of the election scheduled for January 16, 2027.

The process has been marked by both party primaries and consensus arrangements, though not without controversy, as some aspirants and stakeholders have raised concerns about fairness.

Nigeria 2027 election showcases presidential candidates across major parties. Photo credit: officialABAT/PeterObi/x

Source: Twitter

INEC deadline and warning

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed May 30 as the deadline for parties to conclude primaries and resolve disputes.

INEC has warned that parties failing to meet this timetable risk losing the chance to field candidates in the election.

Confirmed presidential candidates

Here is a simple numbered list of the candidates announced so far:

All Progressives Congress (APC) – Bola Tinubu PDP – Nyesom Wike-backed – Sandy Onor PDP – Tanimu Turaki-backed – Goodluck Jonathan ADC – David Mark-led faction – Atiku Abubakar ADC faction – Dumebi Kachikwu Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) – Donald Duke African Action Congress (AAC) – Omoyele Sowore Social Democratic Party (SDP) – Adewole Adebayo SDP – Shehu Gabam-led – Abimbola Akeem Atanda Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) – Peter Obi Allied Peoples Movement (APM) – Seyi Makinde Action Democratic Party (ADP) – Aliyu Bin Abbas Accord Party (AP) – Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim Labour Party – Dr. Chibuzo Okereke

Next phase of the race

With candidates now confirmed, parties are expected to intensify nationwide consultations, alliance-building, and campaign preparations. The unveiling of candidates signals the start of a new phase in Nigeria’s political contest, where strategies and coalitions will play a decisive role.

2027 Election

The 2027 presidential election in Nigeria, conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), is scheduled for January 16, 2027. INEC has set May 30 as the deadline for political parties to conclude primaries and resolve disputes, warning that failure to comply could mean exclusion from the ballot.

With candidates now emerging through primaries and consensus deals, the race signals the start of nationwide consultations, alliance-building, and preparations for full-scale campaigns.

Presidential race highlights primaries and consensus deals shaping the contest. Photo credit: APCng/x

Source: Twitter

Tinubu clinches APC presidential ticket

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary ahead of the 2027 general elections. Tinubu emerged as the APC presidential candidate for the 2027 general election after his victory across the country.

The President emerged with a total of 10,999,967 votes, while his major contender Stanley Osifo garnered 16,504 votes in the party’s nationwide primary election. As reported by The Punch, during the ongoing national collation of results at the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja.

The results were drawn from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Governors of 31 states, alongside other senior party figures serving as state coordinators and collation officers, presented the outcomes of the direct primaries to the Presidential Primary Election Committee, chaired by former Senate President Pius Anyim.

Source: Legit.ng