NDC: Dickson Boasts of Presidential Credentials, “There's No One More Qualified Than Me"
- Senator Henry Seriake Dickson refuted claims that Peter Gregory Obi's candidacy is a favour to the NDC
- Senator Dickson asserted his own qualifications for the presidency while urging party unity among supporters
- In late May, the NDC officially named Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso as presidential and vice-presidential candidates for the 2027 elections
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Seriake Dickson, senator and national leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has asserted that nobody is doing the party a favour by handing the presidential ticket to Peter Obi for the 2027 elections.
Speaking on Arise Television’s 'Prime Time' programme on Wednesday night, June 10, monitored by Legit.ng, Dickson said he could have emerged as the party's presidential flagbearer for the 2027 polls, citing his track record.
He urged Obi's supporters to remain calm and avoid actions that could undermine the party.
Dickson speaks on Obi's ticket
He said:
“There's no one more qualified than me to run for the presidency of Nigeria. None. You are talking of names because they have tried. Okay? And for some reasons, I did not want to. So don't make it look like anyone is doing NDC a favour. No one is. Rather, the NDC and I and my colleagues are doing people a favour by granting our platform to them. And that narrative is important. You cannot be supporting Peter Obi, if you are genuinely supporting him and you are disparaging me, the leader, or the platform itself. That is nonsensical. If it were easy for people to form a party, go and form yours. If it were easy.
“Now, before Peter and Konkwansu came in, Nigerians from all walks of life were coming to the party. I received Marafa from Zamfala. I received Binani from Adamawa. And several other people across the country for five months, four months. So you see, there has to be some level of people should be careful, okay, as we move on."
The former Bayelsa state governor added:
“The platform is there. Peter Obi is a cherished member of our party. And on our own, we have made him a presidential candidate, sole presidential candidate, sole. And that counts for something, okay? And also, his running mate, Kwankwaso, the same thing. And we are working well together. I must let you know this. There's no crisis. It is these supporters who I don't know what they gain by disparaging a platform that the person they are supporting is running on.”
Dickson's trending video can be watched below via X:
The NDC has officially ratified Peter Obi as its presidential candidate and former Kano state governor Rabiu Kwankwaso as his running mate for the 2027 presidential election.
Nigeria's next general election is scheduled for January 16, 2027, when voters will elect a president and vice president. Incumbent President Bola Tinubu, a leading figure in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), is expected to seek re-election.
Read more on NDC:
- Mass defection to hit ADC as Kwankwaso, Peter Obi reportedly set to join NDC
- Jubilation as Peter Obi, Kwankwaso arrive NDC secretariat
- 3 reasons Peter Obi, Kwankwaso left ADC coalition for NDC
Umeh defects from ADC to NDC
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Victor Umeh, the senator representing Anambra Central, formally announced his defection from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the NDC, citing prolonged internal disputes and unending litigation within his former party.
In his letter, Umeh said he decided after wide consultations with his family, constituents, and supporters.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.