Senator Henry Seriake Dickson refuted claims that Peter Gregory Obi's candidacy is a favour to the NDC

Senator Dickson asserted his own qualifications for the presidency while urging party unity among supporters

In late May, the NDC officially named Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso as presidential and vice-presidential candidates for the 2027 elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Seriake Dickson, senator and national leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has asserted that nobody is doing the party a favour by handing the presidential ticket to Peter Obi for the 2027 elections.

Speaking on Arise Television’s 'Prime Time' programme on Wednesday night, June 10, monitored by Legit.ng, Dickson said he could have emerged as the party's presidential flagbearer for the 2027 polls, citing his track record.

Senator Seriake Dickson, national leader of the NDC, says he was also qualified to contest for the party's presidential ticket for the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Henry Seriake Dickson

Source: Facebook

He urged Obi's supporters to remain calm and avoid actions that could undermine the party.

Dickson speaks on Obi's ticket

He said:

“There's no one more qualified than me to run for the presidency of Nigeria. None. You are talking of names because they have tried. Okay? And for some reasons, I did not want to. So don't make it look like anyone is doing NDC a favour. No one is. Rather, the NDC and I and my colleagues are doing people a favour by granting our platform to them. And that narrative is important. You cannot be supporting Peter Obi, if you are genuinely supporting him and you are disparaging me, the leader, or the platform itself. That is nonsensical. If it were easy for people to form a party, go and form yours. If it were easy.

“Now, before Peter and Konkwansu came in, Nigerians from all walks of life were coming to the party. I received Marafa from Zamfala. I received Binani from Adamawa. And several other people across the country for five months, four months. So you see, there has to be some level of people should be careful, okay, as we move on."

The former Bayelsa state governor added:

“The platform is there. Peter Obi is a cherished member of our party. And on our own, we have made him a presidential candidate, sole presidential candidate, sole. And that counts for something, okay? And also, his running mate, Kwankwaso, the same thing. And we are working well together. I must let you know this. There's no crisis. It is these supporters who I don't know what they gain by disparaging a platform that the person they are supporting is running on.”

Dickson's trending video can be watched below via X:

The NDC has officially ratified Peter Obi as its presidential candidate and former Kano state governor Rabiu Kwankwaso as his running mate for the 2027 presidential election.

Nigeria's next general election is scheduled for January 16, 2027, when voters will elect a president and vice president. Incumbent President Bola Tinubu, a leading figure in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), is expected to seek re-election.

Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso are the NDC’s presidential ticket for the 2027 elections, with Obi as candidate and Kwankwaso as his running mate. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Source: Facebook

Read more on NDC:

Umeh defects from ADC to NDC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Victor Umeh, the senator representing Anambra Central, formally announced his defection from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the NDC, citing prolonged internal disputes and unending litigation within his former party.

In his letter, Umeh said he decided after wide consultations with his family, constituents, and supporters.

Source: Legit.ng