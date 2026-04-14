Oyo State Chief Whip Gbenga Oyekola denied involvement in impeachment plot against Governor Seyi Makinde

Oyekola accused individuals of attempting to create discord in the State House of Assembly

He reaffirmed his loyalty to Governor Makinde and commitment to Oyo State's progress

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ibadan, Oyo State - The Chief Whip of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Gbenga Oyekola, has denied claims linking him to a purported plot to impeach Governor Seyi Makinde.

Oyekola said there are deliberate attempts to sow discord among members of the assembly.

The lawmaker alleged that certain actors are actively working to undermine the cordial relationship between the legislature and Governor Makinde.

He stated this as a crisis appears to be unfolding in the State House of Assembly, as

As reported by Vanguard, this was contained in a statement posted on his verified Facebook page on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker represents the Atiba State Constituency.

“I, Hon. Gbenga Oyekola, hereby completely disassociate myself from any arrangement or activity that has the potential to disrupt the peace of Oyo State.

“I was never invited, never consulted, and was not part of any such meetings or arrangements.

“I cannot and will not be disloyal to my boss, His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde.”

Oyekola reaffirmed his unwavering loyalty and support for Governor Makinde’s government and the PDP.

The lawmaker said he remains firmly committed to the peace, unity, and continued progress of Oyo State.

Makinde’s alleged plot to dethrone Olubadan

Recall that former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose alleged that Governor Makinde is planning to remove Olubadan Oba Rashidi Ladoja from his throne.

Fayose pointed to Makinde's accusations against the Olubadan as part of a larger plot.

He recounted that Governor Makinde had earlier denied any rift with Olubadan amidst ongoing tensions.

Read more stories on Seyi Makinde:

PDP crisis: Wike takes fresh swipe at Makinde

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the FCT, dragged Governor Makinde over the internal crisis rocking the PDP.

The former governor of Rivers state tackled Makinde while speaking at the NEC meeting of the PDP faction in Abuja on Monday, March 23, 2026.

Wike's comment came the day after the Oyo governor said anybody who aligned with the minister's faction in the PDP has automatically supported the second-term ambition of President Bola Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng