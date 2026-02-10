Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Breaking: Atiku, Makind, Ex- Military President In Closed-Door Meeting Ahead of 2027
Politics

Breaking: Atiku, Makind, Ex- Military President In Closed-Door Meeting Ahead of 2027

by Ezra Ukanwa
2 min read
  • Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar arrived at the Minna residence of former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida rtd for a closed-door meeting
  • Discussions between Atiku and General Babangida rtd focused on electoral reforms, electronic transmission of results, tax laws and other national issues
  • Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, later joined the high-level consultation, raising political interest ahead of 2027

Minna, Niger state - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday afternoon arrived at the private hilltop residence of former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd), in Minna, the Niger State capital.

Atiku was said to have arrived at the residence shortly after 1pm before proceeding directly into a closed-door meeting with his host.

Talks focused on electoral reform and national issues

Sources familiar with the meeting disclosed that discussions centred on electoral reforms, particularly the electronic transmission of election results, as well as new tax laws and other national matters.

The consultation was described as strategic, coming amid ongoing public debate on electoral credibility ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Makinde joins consultation

About 40 minutes after Atiku’s arrival, Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, reportedly joined the meeting, further fuelling speculation about the political significance of the talks.

Neither Atiku nor Gvernor Makinde was immediately available to comment on the purpose or outcome of the meeting.

It was gathered that either Atiku or General Babangida may address journalists following the closed-door session.

As of the time of filing this report, the meeting was still ongoing and further details were awaited.

