The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike's camp, denied PDP's alliance talks with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 election

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde led a meeting with ADC leaders, termed as a solidarity visit, on Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Governor Makinde reaffirmed his commitment to democracy amidst political realignments to challenge President Bola Tinubu

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The camp of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has dismissed reports linking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to any alliance talks with the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The PDP bloc, backed by Wike, disclaimed the planned collaboration between the PDP and the ADC ahead of the 2027 election.

As reported by The Punch, the Abdulrahman Mohammed-led PDP National Working Committee, through its National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Mohammed, made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

“The PDP firmly states that no such meeting was convened or authorised by the party. Any persons reported to have participated in such engagements did so purely in their individual capacities and cannot be deemed to represent the PDP in any form.”

The Wike’s camp stated this after the PDP bloc, backed by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, held a meeting with David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola of the ADC on Wednesday in Abuja.

It was gathered that the meeting was part of a political realignment to oust President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Governor Makinde described the gathering as ‘’a show of solidarity.’’

Makinde stated this while speaking to journalists after the two-hour high-level meeting.

The governor declined further comment when asked if they had agreed to work together.

According to Makinde, the meeting aimed to reaffirm their commitment to a genuinely democratic environment in the country.

“We came here to visit the leadership of the ADC. We are on a solidarity visit. We have seen what has been happening within the political space, including the protest today.

“So, we came to show solidarity and to commit to a truly democratic space in our country.”

What ADC, PDP agreed to do in 2027

Recall that the PDP visited a high-level solidarity with the ADC leadership to address political pressures on opposition parties.

Governor Makinde led the PDP delegation and emphasised the need for vigilance and political unity.

ADC leaders, including Atiku Abubakar and Sen. David Mark, thanked the PDP and highlighted the threats facing opposition parties.

Another party sends invite to Atiku, Obi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and other leaders of the coalition movement have been invited to join the PRP.

James Adeshina, the Lagos state chairman of the PRP, sent the open invitation to the opposition leaders amid the leadership crisis rocking ADC.

The ADC crisis has led to its removal from the INEC portal, a development the party leadership alleged that the ruling APC orchestrated.

Source: Legit.ng