Governor Seyi Makinde addresses the challenges rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) amid recent defections to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal's departure leaves PDP with only two governors - Makinde of Oyo State and Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State

The Oyo State governor, however, expresses optimism for the future of the PDP despite current political turbulence

FCT, Abuja - Governor Seyi Makinde has described the massive defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a challenging moment for the party and Nigeria’s democracy.

Makinde said the PDP is going through a difficult period following the defection of Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Seyi Makinde laments that PDP has just 2 governors after Dauda Lawal’s exit to APC. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Legit.ng earlier reported that Zamfara state governor and his loyalists defected from the PDP to the ruling APC on Monday, March 9, 2026.

Governor Lawal’s defection to the APC leaves the PDP with Governor Makinde and Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state, as the only governors elected in the party

Makinde said the current political climate in Nigeria is unusual after discussing with political actors and observers

As reported by TheCable, Makidne stated this while speaking in Abuja on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, during the expanded meeting of the PDP board of trustees (BoT)

“I have been talking to people of knowledge, people who have been involved in the political evolution of this country, and none of them have seen a political landscape like what we are witnessing today.

“I can only say we are only two remaining, but we are not bothered.”

Makinde urged PDP leaders to remain conscious of how history would judge their actions during the period.

The governor expressed optimism that the situation would improve, saying difficult times do not last.

“Weeping may endure for the night, but in the morning, joy cometh.”

Makinde urges PDP to reflect on the judgement of history amidst massive defections. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Why Zamfara governor dumped PDP for APC

Recall that Governor Dauda Lawal joined the ruling APC to address the PDP's internal crisis and enhance Zamfara state unity.

Acting Governor Mummuni announced the decision after extensive consultations with key stakeholders in Zamfara

Mummuni said the stakeholders supported the decision to join APC to strengthen the state's progressive movement and development agenda.

